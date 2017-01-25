Native of Turkey relishing her time as AFS student at Fox Chapel Area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In September, Ipek Aydin, 18, came to the United States and is enjoying residing in O'Hara.

Along with her parents in Istanbul, Turkey, Ipek has Kathy and George Demetri, her American “mom” and “dad.” Now, the only child has two “sisters”: Athens, 13, and Sophia, 11, a pet dog, Bella, and a hamster, Princess.

“I have no siblings; now I have two. I always wanted to be a big sis,” the energetic teen says.

Ipek (pronounced E-peck) was one of 50 Turkish students chosen from what she estimates as 1,000 applications. She took two tests in English proficiency, smiled through multiple interviews and filled out paperwork six months before acceptance with the American Field Service program.

Six months of not knowing went by slowly, yet Ipek snaps her fingers at how fast the time went, too.

“It was magical, checking emails,” Ipek says.

The wait was not over, however. Ipek went to classes in Turkey to prepare for her trip, but when she came to Pittsburgh she was without a host family. The Demetris originally wanted to be a welcome family, one that takes in a foreign exchange student for a few weeks until a permanent home is found.

The Demetris had a Thai student in 2010 and weren't quite ready to juggle another child's schedule. That is, until that met Ipek, instantly connected with her and decided to be her permanent host family.

Kathy, who works part-time, says of her new daughter, “She's very independent, outgoing and confident.”

The sports-minded teen came ready to meet new people and experience American life.

Ipek played volleyball in Turkey and immediately became friends with her Fox Chapel Area High School teammates. The girls team started in early fall.

Now she is practicing daily with the swim team, a sport she began as a preschooler and continued as a preteen, practicing for the Turkish national team.

Then there are her classes; she took English 11, anatomy, foods, choir, and gym last semester. Starting this semester are Algebra II, photography and modern politics. She also will take German, a language she took for eight years before she focused on English.

Her culture, like many others, expects everyone to speak more than one language fluently.

“It's all about culture. You have to learn about others, and you have to teach others about your culture,” Ipek says about AFS students.

“I tell everyone my age to become an exchange student. It's an experience you can't have when you grow up. They should do this when they are young. It's such a huge experience.”

Everyday life in America and Turkey are very similar for high school students: classes, sports, clothes and fast food. The differences are in the traditions. Turkey is a Muslim country with unique foods.

Ipek has taken to walking tacos and everything she learned to make in her foods class. American holidays thrill her. At Halloween, she went trick-or-treating, Thanksgiving gave her a chance to text everyone about how thankful she was and she counted down the days to Christmas.

She wants to return to America for her senior year and even college. Her dream is to be a great actor.

“It's just a dream for now, but everything starts with dream,” Ipek says.

Not so long ago, she was watching American movies and dreaming. Now she is living the dream as an exchange student.

Sharon Drake is a Tribune-Review contributor.