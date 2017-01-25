Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Blawnox manager has plans to bring municipal office up to date
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 1:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

In her first year as Blawnox manager, Cindy Bahn is working to modernize the municipal office and suggested it might cost nearly $100,000 to bring technology up to speed.

Bahn will appeal to council to apply for grants through the state Department of Community and Economic Development to pay for the upgrades.

“We really need new computers, software and a new website,” said Bahn, who came to the borough after working for three years as assistant manager in Wilkinsburg.

She outlined a five-year plan that could include a new server, desktop computers, printer/copier, anti-virus software, off-site back-up, installation and training.

“It's important that we have a better website and better means of communication with residents,” Councilwoman Katie Coban said. “The residents' voices are what's important.”

Coban said council is eager for people to have more accessibility to the daily business of local government. “Hopefully, we'll get new computer systems to improve efficiency and make it more interactive for residents,” she said.

Consultant Debbie Grass, of Grass Root Solutions, devised the recommendations as part of Blawnox's early intervention plan. The grant requests still are in the works, Grass said.

When council approved its $1.4 million 2017 budget, members included money that would allow some of the work to start.

“There are several small improvements we'd like to get going at the borough building, including an outside notice board,” Bahn said. That would enhance communication with the public, she said, and take the place of a current system in which notices are taped to the front door.

Bahn plans for a software program like Nixle, the police and community alert program, to get messages out to the public, and she hopes soon to upgrade the borough's website.

She'll consult managers from Edgewood or Swissvale, both municipalities where Bahn said municipal websites offer a clean design and user-friendliness.

Other plans include codification of borough ordinances, a police records management system and additional video cameras.

Council also talked about sprucing up the interior of the municipal building by purchasing new chairs for council chambers to replace ones that are more than 20 years old.

The borough building last received improvements about five years ago, when council approved a $2.8 million bond to pay for a new fire hall and do minor remodeling at the adjoining municipal offices.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

