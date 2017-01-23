Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

EMS asks Fox Chapel to more than double donation for '17
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Fox Chapel Council is considering increasing the borough's donation to Foxwall EMS, after leaders of the ambulance service described an operating budget that is austere, if not strained.

Chief of Operations Rick Duffy said low subscription returns and higher costs have caused the service to dip into its savings.

Duffy requested that Fox Chapel increase its yearly donation from $10,000 to $25,000.

Founded in 1978, Foxwall also services Aspinwall. Duffy appealed to Aspinwall Council in December, asking for $10,000.

Aspinwall Manager Melissa Lang said members agreed to increase the borough's stipend from $3,000 to $5,000 in 2017.

“Both communities have been supportive but we've never gone to them to ask for help,” Duffy said. “We thought it was important now because we are a volunteer service and we have financial needs that aren't being met.”

Fox Chapel Manager Gary Koehler said council formed a committee to review Foxwall's request. Council meets next at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in the municipal office along Fox Chapel Road.

Foxwall has operating expenses of about $300,000 a year and responds to about 1,000 calls annually, including emergencies and transports. The budget is sustained by resident subscriptions that cost $40 to $60, borough donations and reimbursements from insurance companies for transports. Duffy said subscriptions have dropped from about a 50 percent return to just over 30 percent. Also, reimbursements are lower and costs are higher.

Foxwall President Laura Hartford said the board has done everything possible to cut expenses. The group has used money from its savings to help fund operations, rather than putting it aside to buy new vehicles.

Foxwall has two ambulances, one purchased in 2008 and one in 2013. The board strives to replace the vehicles every 10 years, she said.

A new ambulance costs $160,000 to $180,000, Duffy said.

“We were hoping to tap our savings in 2018 to replace the 2008, but we might not be able to do that until 2020,” Duffy said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

