Access road critics, Aspinwall park board disagree on donation effort

Priority Aspinwall says it will donate $5 to Aspinwall Riverfront Park for every resident who posts a yard sign opposing a proposed access road to a development envisioned next to the park.

But park leaders say they're not involved in the donation effort, and it actually could do harm.

The recently formed Priority Aspinwall coalition is against building an access road to the Riverfront 47 multi-use complex that would start at the Eastern Avenue and Freeport Road intersection. Leaders said the unique fundraiser is intended to preserve the “original vision” of the park.

The Mosites Company has proposed redesigning Eastern Avenue as a shared access to the Riverfront 47 site and the Aspinwall Riverfront Park along the Allegheny River. Fox Chapel residents Susan and Currie Crookston are limited partners in the Riverfront 47 development and their company, Allegheny Development Partners, manages the park.

Park Board President Trish Klatt said board members were not involved in encouraging the donations, and the approach could damage the park. In exchange for a right-of-way through the park, Riverfront 47 has pledged to donate 1.75 acres to expand the western portion of the park.

“(Priority Aspinwall's) actions could result in the loss of additional park space, loss of a great deal of money and the lack of a trail connection,” Klatt said. “They have not proposed any funding or alternatives worthy of consideration.”

Priority Aspinwall member Jan Beumer said the fundraiser seeks to preserve the park as an area free from vehicles. The group has asked residents to raise concerns with Aspinwall officials about the proposed road.

An independent traffic study is under way, and a representative of the developer said they want a project that works with the community.

“We applaud the efforts that have gone into reclaiming the scrap yard and creating a community treasure we can all be proud of,” Beumer said, referring to the park land.

