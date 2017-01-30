Artists could return to Sharpsburg history mural site in April

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A good story takes time to tell, according to Sharpsburg artist Pam Bruno.

More than two years ago, she began painting a mural on the exterior of the former Fort Pitt Brewing factory at 16th and South Canal streets.

Bruno was stalled by a rainy summer in 2016 and an injury to her foot, but wants to assure people the project is moving forward.

“There are things happening behind the scenes,” she said. “We are still working off-site on canvases to add to the building.”

More than a dozen artists volunteer their time to contribute to the mural.

Cost is expected to top $20,000, more than half of which has been raised through art sales. The Sharpsburg Guyasuta Committee, which plans the annual Guyasuta Festival in the borough, provided a $500 grant.

“The community has been very supportive,” Bruno said.

Councilman Greg Domian said he looks forward to continuing efforts on the mural.

“Once finished, it will offer the passersby an opportunity to see Sharpsburg past and present,” he said.

Spanning the side of the Fort Pitt Classic Cars building, the mural is about 53 feet long. When complete, it will depict the Tree of Life, Chief Guyasuta, vegetables to honor H.J. Heinz, barley and hops as a nod to the Fort Pitt Brewery and mementos that represent Sharpsburg founder James Sharp.

Bruno believes it represents the varied cultures and traditions of the borough.

“The essence of it is that everyone is connected,” she said.

Volunteers originally hoped the painting would be complete in early 2016. Bruno said artists are working indoors and expect to be at the building by April when the weather is milder.

“People seem to like it when they ride by and see us out there,” Bruno said.

Residents may have seen some volunteers at the site already, as a group took advantage of recent mild temperatures to dig a flower garden along the length of the building.

In the spring, Bruno said they will plant mums and other perennials to sprout at the foot of the mural.

Council President Karen Pastor said Bruno “has done a great job on the painting and it's exciting to watch as it progresses and each element takes shape.”

The completed project will be a beautiful addition to the community, Pastor said, adding that the mural serves the borough in multiple ways.

“It depicts the town's rich history and turns one of our unique industrial buildings into a work of art,” she said. “The mural also gives Sharpsburg residents and visitors an opportunity to see local artists' work on a much larger scale.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.