Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Artists could return to Sharpsburg history mural site in April
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Local artist Pam Bruno continues work on the mural on the side of the former Fort Pitt Brewery Company building in Sharpsburg.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Artist Pam Bruno shows a canvas painting that will be the next part of the Sharpsburg mural on the brick wall of the former Pitt Brewery. It represents the Tree of Life.

Updated 1 hour ago

A good story takes time to tell, according to Sharpsburg artist Pam Bruno.

More than two years ago, she began painting a mural on the exterior of the former Fort Pitt Brewing factory at 16th and South Canal streets.

Bruno was stalled by a rainy summer in 2016 and an injury to her foot, but wants to assure people the project is moving forward.

“There are things happening behind the scenes,” she said. “We are still working off-site on canvases to add to the building.”

More than a dozen artists volunteer their time to contribute to the mural.

Cost is expected to top $20,000, more than half of which has been raised through art sales. The Sharpsburg Guyasuta Committee, which plans the annual Guyasuta Festival in the borough, provided a $500 grant.

“The community has been very supportive,” Bruno said.

Councilman Greg Domian said he looks forward to continuing efforts on the mural.

“Once finished, it will offer the passersby an opportunity to see Sharpsburg past and present,” he said.

Spanning the side of the Fort Pitt Classic Cars building, the mural is about 53 feet long. When complete, it will depict the Tree of Life, Chief Guyasuta, vegetables to honor H.J. Heinz, barley and hops as a nod to the Fort Pitt Brewery and mementos that represent Sharpsburg founder James Sharp.

Bruno believes it represents the varied cultures and traditions of the borough.

“The essence of it is that everyone is connected,” she said.

Volunteers originally hoped the painting would be complete in early 2016. Bruno said artists are working indoors and expect to be at the building by April when the weather is milder.

“People seem to like it when they ride by and see us out there,” Bruno said.

Residents may have seen some volunteers at the site already, as a group took advantage of recent mild temperatures to dig a flower garden along the length of the building.

In the spring, Bruno said they will plant mums and other perennials to sprout at the foot of the mural.

Council President Karen Pastor said Bruno “has done a great job on the painting and it's exciting to watch as it progresses and each element takes shape.”

The completed project will be a beautiful addition to the community, Pastor said, adding that the mural serves the borough in multiple ways.

“It depicts the town's rich history and turns one of our unique industrial buildings into a work of art,” she said. “The mural also gives Sharpsburg residents and visitors an opportunity to see local artists' work on a much larger scale.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.