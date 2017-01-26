Fox Chapel District Forum meeting to focus on school funding legislation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel Area District Forum will have a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a state Senate bill that would change the way schools are funded — a move the group's leaders say would be detrimental to education in the district.

The meeting will be in the Fox Chapel Area High School large group instruction room, 611 Field Club Road, O'Hara.

“Our state legislators are expected to vote on a bill that will shift the majority of property taxes from real estate-based to an income- and sales tax-based system,” said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications. “The research we have gathered from multiple organizations shows that increasing income and sales tax will not replace property taxes dollar-for-dollar.”

The bill was introduced in the state Legislature in 2013 and has failed to be passed, but Forum President Elizabeth Klamut said there is momentum for its approval this year. She said research and discussion with school administrators has led the group to conclude its passage would hurt the district.

“Discussions of investments in technology and the STEM curriculum, expansion of the foreign language program and other enrichments will disappear as money dissipates, which it will under the proposed plan,” she said.

For more about the meeting and the proposed legislation, go online to foxchapeldistrictforum.com.