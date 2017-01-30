'Addams Family' at Shady Side Academy a comedic peek into the macabre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cost: $15 for adults and $12 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at shadysideacademy.org/theater , by phone at 412-968-3040, or at the door.

Anyone who remembers Morticia Addams and her waist-long black hair surely will have fun reliving the snappy theme song and the antics of her macabre family when Shady Side Academy students bring their story to the stage next week.

Director Dana Hardy-Bingham chose “The Addams Family” as the school's winter production because its message — to accept others as they are — is needed now more than ever, she said.

“Accept others even if they are different from you,” she said. “Being different is what makes us unique.”

The plot of the play focuses on Wednesday Addams — “the princess of darkness” — who meets a preppy and – gasp – normal young man, much to the dismay of her parents, Morticia and Gomez.

Senior Dante King will bring the character of Gomez — famously portrayed by actor John Astin in “The Addams Family” television series — to life.

“I look forward to making him into someone truly absurd,” said King, 18. “The maverick patriarch of the Addams clan proves to be a strangely brilliant blend of suave Casanova, doting father and farcical enthusiast of the macabre. To do him justice, I feel an actor needs to embrace all three of these individuals.”

King is no stranger to theater, first portraying Daddy Warbucks in the school's sixth-grade production of “Annie.”

He said he enjoys developing a character and establishing nuanced relationships with other actors.

“I am exceedingly excited to be doing a popular show that most people are familiar with,” he said, adding that he plans to mimic Astin, whose mastery of subtle quirks made Gomez at the same time lovable and laughable.

More than 50 students are participating in the cast, crew and orchestra pit. Faculty members Dan Brill and Austin Davidheiser are the show's musical and technical directors, respectively.

Based on the cartoon by Charles Addams, the musical first opened on Broadway in 2010 featuring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth in the leads.

In the Shady Side production, Junior Julia Zoratto, 17, will play Morticia, a character she called dominant, sexy and melodramatic.

“She is a blast and she has helped me step out of my comfort zone by playing an over-the-top comedic role,” Zoratto said. “What is fun about ‘The Addams Family' is that it is so iconic and the audience already loves the family, so that just makes our job so much easier.”

Already a stage veteran, Zoratto has been performing for the past decade.

“What I enjoy most is being able to communicate important messages to audiences through the story telling,” she said. “The profession is a very giving one in that you are able to do something for complete strangers in the audience. You can either provide them with thought-provoking ideas or you can provide fun and entertainment for a few hours so they can forget about the world around them.”

Hardy-Bingham said the audience can anticipate silly characters, great jokes and wacky songs.

“You really don't need to know anything about ‘The Addams Family' to enjoy the musical,” she said. “It's about things everyone can relate to so you don't need to be a groupie of the old TV show to like it.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.