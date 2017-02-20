Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel elementary students to plant vegetable garden through $500 grant
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Tomatoes and carrots will sprout this summer in place of overgrown thistle at the Hartwood Elementary School in Indiana Township.

Students will learn to get their hands dirty planting a vegetable garden through a hands-on lesson in farm-to-table concepts, thanks to a $500 grant earned by the Fox Chapel Area school.

Hartwood is one of only three schools in Allegheny County, and 65 across the state, to earn the “Dig It” garden grant through the Tractor Supply Company.

St. Alexis School in Wexford and Hillcrest Christian Academy in Bethel Park also received the money.

“We are beginning a new endeavor to convert what is currently a perennial garden at the Saxonburg Boulevard campus into a sustainable, organic, vegetable garden,” said teacher Audrey-Marie Vandenbord.

The original space, planted years ago by a Girl Scout troop, is overgrown with weeds.

Vandenbord said transforming the space into a working vegetable garden this spring will teach students how to plant, maintain and harvest organic crops.

“This will give them a deeper appreciation for and understanding of the science and hard work involved in sustainable gardening,” she said.

In its first year, “Dig It” is bringing gardening to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Tractor Supply partnered with the National Agriculture in the Classroom organization for the program.

“There's something so important about getting kids outside of the traditional classroom setting and allowing them to use their hands and minds in a different way,” said Jessica Holmes, Tractor Supply marketing manager and creator of the program.

The value lies not only in the hands-on curriculum, but the reinforcement of responsibility and teamwork, Holmes said. Participating students will get a garden tool set and a certificate from Tractor Supply.

“It also deepens the students' understanding of where food comes from,” Holmes said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

