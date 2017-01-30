Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

No students hurt in wreck involving Fox Chapel school bus

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 3:45 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

No Fox Chapel Area students were injured Monday afternoon when their bus involved in a minor accident in Indiana Township.

Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications, said there were about 45 students on high school bus No. 24 when it wrecked just before 3 p.m. Monday

Berzonski said the bus was traveling along Guys Run Road when it collided with a private snow removal contractor's truck.

“It was a minor accident,” Berzonski said.

A second bus was sent to pick up students and continue their drive home. A call was made to parents of students on the bus to notify them that the bus was in a minor accident and would be running late, she said.

