Fox Chapel

Family, pets escape house fire in Sharpsburg

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
A house on Middle Street burns in the background as Sharpsburg Fire Chief Lou Costanza gives orders to first responders on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2017.
Bridget Markel holds a kitten that was saved from a house fire on Middle Street on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2017, in Sharpsburg.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Cherry City volunteer firefighters use their ladder truck to get up to the back of a house fire on Middle Street in Sharpsburg on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Numerous fire departments responded to house fire on Middle and Mulberry streets in Sharpsburg on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2017.

Updated 31 minutes ago

No one was hurt in a house fire at 1330 Middle St. in Sharpsburg on Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 12:42 p.m. A family, their two dogs and a cat escaped without being injured.

Other details about the fire were not immediately known.

