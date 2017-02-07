Aspinwall Snowball kicks off anniversary year events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you go

They won't be playing Dion, Elvis or Chuck Berry.

The paper streamers and Christmas wreathes that traditionally adorned the Women's Club for its 1950s dances might be upgraded to balloons and strobe lights.

Still, the mission of Saturday's Aspinwall Snowball will be the same as the dances preceding it — to engage the community.

“By honoring the high school dances of the past, we start to celebrate our future,” said Brian O'Connor, co-coordinator of the event hosted to mark the borough's 125th anniversary.

Incorporated in December 1892, borough leaders are hoping to celebrate all year with events like an Easter egg hunt at Ben Killian Field, movies in the park, summer concerts, an autumn gala and the winter holiday parade.

Committee members said the semi-formal Snowball is a perfect way to kick-off the festivities. It will be 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Scholastica social hall off of Brilliant Avenue.

Tickets cost $25 per person or $40 per couple and are available at the municipal office along Commercial Avenue.

“The goal for our 125th celebration is to re-create Aspinwall events to commemorate our amazing history,” O'Connor said.

Aspinwall's roots can be traced to a residential community serving employees of the booming Pittsburgh steel industry and nearby, the Allegheny County Workhouse in O'Hara.

By 1900, the population had grown to 1,200, a number that doubled by 1910. The 2010 Census listed Aspinwall's population at 2,801.

Surrounded by Fox Chapel, O'Hara, Sharpsburg, the city of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny River, the borough covers .4 square miles.

Notable residents have included former NBA player Moe Barr, novelist Philip Beard and architect Frederick Sauer.

Borough Manager Melissa O'Malley said the 125th anniversary committee plans to update the municipal history book and felt that a winter formal was the perfect way to get people excited about the borough's past and future.

The Snowball will be patterned after the annual dances at the Women's Club, where Buddy King and his orchestra entertained. Cookies and punch were served at intermission, O'Malley said, in the basement of the club.

“We are looking for ways to engage our residents,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune- Review staff writer.