Reconstruction proponents emerge

To learn more about the group recently formed to support the development of an access road that will link a commercial development to Aspinwall Riverfront Park, go online to To learn more, visit aspinwallprogress.org .

Aspinwall resident Martha Lightfoot lives just a stone's throw from Eastern Avenue, the road that developers hope to turn into a shared access to the proposed Riverfront 47 commercial development and the community park.

A longtime resident who purchased her home in 2001, Lightfoot is optimistic about the changing face of the Allegheny Riverfront and how it will affect the community.

She's joined other like-minded residents to form Aspinwall Progress, a group that supports the road reconstruction as a safe entrance to the park and a connection to all that Riverfront 47 — named because the development promises to develop 47 acres — may have to offer. It is expected to bring housing, boutique shopping and light manufacturing.

The Aspinwall Progress motto is, “Change is inevitable. Progress is Optional.”

Lightfoot said the access at Eastern “will be a safe, slow and attractive small road, which has been thoughtfully designed.”

An opposing group, Priority Aspinwall, has launched a campaign to oppose the reconstruction of Eastern Avenue, saying the three-lane intersection and divergent roads would become the second busiest in Aspinwall.

“The originally proposed Brilliant Avenue entrance, to Aspinwall Riverfront Park only, would avoid this undesirable situation, while preserving already developed parkland paid for by charitable donations and grants,” Priority member Heth Turnquist said.

The Mosites Company is seeking council approval to redevelop Eastern Avenue because they said it will provide a safe entrance to both R47 and the park. Fox Chapel residents Susan and Currie Crookston are minority partners in R47 and their company, Allegheny Development Partners, oversees the park.

Resident Larry Van Dyke joined Aspinwall Progress because he believes the R47 proposal is a once-in-a-generation chance to connect Aspinwall to its riverfront.

“The Eastern Avenue entrance is the best plan I've seen to create a strong connection between Aspinwall and the world class development of Riverfront 47,” he said.

Van Dyke said traffic concerns can be addressed through efficient design and technology.

Members of Aspinwall Progress said they are upset that they feel the proposed development is being used to divide the community.

“We have gone to great lengths to understand complicated issues from many sources and our goal is to ensure that our neighbors are equipped with accurate information,” according to the notice on the group's website.

Members said they believe that the developer is working with the community to create a world-class, mixed-use campus, and that linking to R47 is an opportunity to part of the planning process.

“We recognize that this 47 acres of rare riverfront land is going to be developed and we feel that working with Mosites and R47 is a much better way to ensure that the development is good for our community,” said lifelong resident Sarah Tuthill.

The group operates a website where residents can learn more about the project.

Tuthill believes there has been much misinterpretation and members are looking to offer residents answers from traffic engineers and other experts about problems some have projected the development will bring, she said.

Resident Dave Esch said he appreciates Progress Aspinwall's approach.

“They set up a website with a lot of the facts,” he said. “It seems to me a lot of people are arguing about the wrong things. If you check out the site, it helps you understand that the development is going to happen and it's important that we take advantage of working with the developers to make it the best we can make it as a community.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.