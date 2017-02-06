Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Reconstruction proponents emerge
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Martha Lightfoot, Sarah Tuthill and Lorraine Marks and her dog, Winston on Brilliant Avenue in Aspinwall, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The woman are members of a new group called Aspinwall Progress.

Updated 1 hour ago

Aspinwall resident Martha Lightfoot lives just a stone's throw from Eastern Avenue, the road that developers hope to turn into a shared access to the proposed Riverfront 47 commercial development and the community park.

A longtime resident who purchased her home in 2001, Lightfoot is optimistic about the changing face of the Allegheny Riverfront and how it will affect the community.

She's joined other like-minded residents to form Aspinwall Progress, a group that supports the road reconstruction as a safe entrance to the park and a connection to all that Riverfront 47 — named because the development promises to develop 47 acres — may have to offer. It is expected to bring housing, boutique shopping and light manufacturing.

The Aspinwall Progress motto is, “Change is inevitable. Progress is Optional.”

Lightfoot said the access at Eastern “will be a safe, slow and attractive small road, which has been thoughtfully designed.”

An opposing group, Priority Aspinwall, has launched a campaign to oppose the reconstruction of Eastern Avenue, saying the three-lane intersection and divergent roads would become the second busiest in Aspinwall.

“The originally proposed Brilliant Avenue entrance, to Aspinwall Riverfront Park only, would avoid this undesirable situation, while preserving already developed parkland paid for by charitable donations and grants,” Priority member Heth Turnquist said.

The Mosites Company is seeking council approval to redevelop Eastern Avenue because they said it will provide a safe entrance to both R47 and the park. Fox Chapel residents Susan and Currie Crookston are minority partners in R47 and their company, Allegheny Development Partners, oversees the park.

Resident Larry Van Dyke joined Aspinwall Progress because he believes the R47 proposal is a once-in-a-generation chance to connect Aspinwall to its riverfront.

“The Eastern Avenue entrance is the best plan I've seen to create a strong connection between Aspinwall and the world class development of Riverfront 47,” he said.

Van Dyke said traffic concerns can be addressed through efficient design and technology.

Members of Aspinwall Progress said they are upset that they feel the proposed development is being used to divide the community.

“We have gone to great lengths to understand complicated issues from many sources and our goal is to ensure that our neighbors are equipped with accurate information,” according to the notice on the group's website.

Members said they believe that the developer is working with the community to create a world-class, mixed-use campus, and that linking to R47 is an opportunity to part of the planning process.

“We recognize that this 47 acres of rare riverfront land is going to be developed and we feel that working with Mosites and R47 is a much better way to ensure that the development is good for our community,” said lifelong resident Sarah Tuthill.

The group operates a website where residents can learn more about the project.

Tuthill believes there has been much misinterpretation and members are looking to offer residents answers from traffic engineers and other experts about problems some have projected the development will bring, she said.

Resident Dave Esch said he appreciates Progress Aspinwall's approach.

“They set up a website with a lot of the facts,” he said. “It seems to me a lot of people are arguing about the wrong things. If you check out the site, it helps you understand that the development is going to happen and it's important that we take advantage of working with the developers to make it the best we can make it as a community.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.