Squaw Run bridge project likely to impact traffic in summer 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Motorists who travel along Freeport Road in O'Hara will face traffic tangles when PennDOT replaces a bridge over Squaw Run Road.

The good news is the project is more than a year away. Work is scheduled for summer 2018, PennDOT announced last week.

“This work will close Freeport Road,” O'Hara Engineer Chuck Steinert said. “Motorists will be affected because the road will be closed for at least 60 days.”

The closure will be from Fox Chapel Plaza to South Oak Hill Road. Cost is expected to be about $1 million, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

Work is expected to last six to eight weeks and will replace an aged concrete structure with a composite arch system. The current single-span bridge was built in 1920.

Other project details include new guardrails and upgrades to the bridge approaches.

Traffic will be detoured for the entire length of construction, Cowan said.

The proposed detour routes will direct northbound traffic onto Old Freeport Road and southbound traffic onto Route 28.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.