Dorseyville school STEAMs ahead with project after winning national contest

A public tranquility garden to be built on the Dorseyville Middle School campus will double as a teaching platform for science, technology and other subjects, the result of teacher Joe Eisel winning in a nationwide contest.

The 2017 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow named Dorseyville its Pennsylvania winner and the school will receive $25,000 in technology equipment, including a camcorder and laptop. Eisel's project moves now to the national competition where the school has a chance to share in $2 million in grand prizes.

“We are going to build an outdoor greenhouse and have two fish ponds to support the plant life,” Eisel said. “One pond will contain koi fish and the other tilapia. The nitrates from the fish waste will serve as fertilizer for the plants that we grow.”

The contest challenges students to use science, technology, engineering, arts and math — STEAM — skills to address real-world issues and make a difference in their local communities.

Eisel said students will use the fruits and veggies grown in the sustainable hydroponics system as ingredients in recipes developed in the family and consumer science course. Another Fox Chapel Area school, Hartwood Elementary shares a campus with Dorseyville and its students will use the greenhouse as a learning platform as well.

“We are both proud and extremely appreciative of Mr. Eisel in regards to his willingness to engage our students in such a fantastic and rewarding learning opportunity,” Principal Jon Nauhaus said.

Eisel was required to submit a plan to outline how a STEAM curriculum can help improve the local community.

His entry was chosen for its innovative approach to advancing interest in the curriculum among students, as well as making an impact in the community, contest leaders said.

Eisel and his students will use the new equipment to create a video that demonstrates how STEAM is applied in day-to-day life. The video will be entered into the national competition.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.