Access road would hurt Aspinwall community

The will of the people, as Thomas Jefferson said, is the only legitimate foundation of any government.

Last week, the will of a great many people of Aspinwall was on powerful display, as hundreds wore their hearts outside their chests to oppose a council resolution representing a key step in advancing a plan for an access road at Eastern Avenue to be shared by the Riverfront 47 development and Riverfront Park.

Many of us believe those plans would be detrimental to our community.

While the overwhelming majority at the meeting opposed the resolution, a divided council approved it. The final decision on Eastern will be based on a “cost-benefit” analysis, it was said. Yet, when council was asked to outline the specific benefits to the community, the answer was ambiguous at best. The “benefits,” so far, have been presented in marketing literature as bright shiny objects – trail connectivity, a beautified park entrance, the possibility of some tax revenue, “thoughtful development.” Like mom and apple pie, those are all desirable things. But at how great a cost?

The ultimate cost to Aspinwall may be impossible to quantify, certainly before backhoes break ground. What we know now is based on the developers' data and our own diligent research conducted by intelligent professionals who have devoted considerable time to the issue. Our views are not grounded in fear, but in strong convictions about the importance of our safety and quality of life, as well as the community-oriented values we hold dear.

Based on that, we can say Eastern Avenue access is NOT the path to progress for Aspinwall. Knowing what's right for your family and neighbors doesn't demand a degree in traffic engineering.

The development team has spoken of “collaboration” and desiring community input. But their actions have suggested precisely the opposite. There is only one plan on the table: the reconstruction of Eastern Avenue. Why? As they acknowledged publicly, the numbers provided by developers don't work without the marketing cachet of an Aspinwall address. With all due respect, that's not the community's problem. Sharpsburg access was known to them when they purchased the property.

A lack of answers and a refusal to present alternatives — or even appear amenable to entertaining alternatives — have now divided this community. And that saddens us all. The goodwill that R47 initially created has since dissolved, and the will of the majority of Aspinwall residents has shifted to staunchly oppose this misguided entrance plan.

Mark Minnerly, the development director for R47 developer, the Mosites Co., — had it right when he said: “I recognize a great community effort when I see one. It's a little disturbing actually to not have people want you to do what you're doing.”

We have said from the beginning that we believe R47 has the potential to be a milestone development. But if an unnecessary entrance at Eastern Avenue is approved to accommodate the developers' interests to the detriment of community residents, that potential will be lost.

At this point, two paths to progress remain. One option is for the developers to go back to the drawing board and identify a solution to their financial and marketing challenges without a vehicular entrance at Eastern Avenue. The second is for our elected officials to recognize that the will of the people is the analysis that matters most — that the priorities of the people who live, vote and pay taxes here, must be paramount.

Democracy is messy. Yet, one fundamental tenet is crystal clear: We do not elect individuals to public office to make decisions independent of citizens' input. We elect them to represent us — to act and to speak for us. We should expect and, indeed, will demand no less when it comes to every single upcoming decision related to the R47 project.

Got people? We do.

Lara Voytko is an Aspinwall resident and member of Priority Aspinwall.