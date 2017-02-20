Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Blawnox hires code enforcement officer, former U.S. Geological Survey staffer
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Mallori McDowel

A former U.S. Geological Survey staffer has taken on the role of Blawnox code enforcement officer.

Mallori McDowell started this month as a part-timer, about eight hours a week, targeting issues like high grass and junk cars.

She will be paid $15 an hour, up to $6,000 year.

“I've had the opportunity to tour the borough with several people and have heard the most-frequently lodged complaints,” McDowell said. “Of course, high grass and weeds will be addressed, as will garbage, but I will also be looking at boarded-up windows, non-functioning vehicles and other issues that compromise the health and safety of residents.”

McDowell, of Edgewood, earned a bachelor's degree in environmental science from Allegheny College and a master's degree in marine estuarine environmental sciences from the University of Maryland. She worked previously in water quality assessment to study the health of urban streams.

“A large portion of my job involved doing detailed inspections following a specific set of standards and filling detailed reports, which I think will help me in this position,” she said.

McDowell, who works as a freelance photographer, was recruited by Borough Manager Cindy Bahn to help tighten code enforcement in town.

Councilman Harry Novicki said he's pleased that the borough “finally got a person to go around and do the enforcing.”

Leaders have debated the issue since the most recent code enforcement officer resigned two years ago. Council declined to replace the position, saying the money needed to go toward daily operations to help the borough with financial struggles at that time.

During those two years, Councilwoman Katie Coban volunteered to walk through town and alert residents to code violations. She said the most prolific problem is garbage cans left at the curb for days after collection.

She and borough Secretary Kathy Ulanowicz have been mentoring McDowell on the neighborhoods and specific complaints.

Novicki said he hopes McDowell maintains the tradition of “a hometown atmosphere.”

That means “we don't just slap people with a fine and say the heck with it,” she said.

Novicki said violators should be given a 10-day grace period to solve the issue before they are ticketed.

Borough refuse guidelines are at bit.ly/2lSEL3x.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

