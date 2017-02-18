Construction is underway on $1 million in upgrades to the trails, parking lot and barn at Beechwood Farms

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To learn more about the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, go online to aswp.org .

Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania's Centennial Campaign will translate into $1 million in upgrades to Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel.

Construction began this week at the 134-acre reserve along Dorseyville Road. Work includes the addition of two handicapped-accessible trails, restrooms and expansion of the parking lot.

“We are very excited about the improvements,” Audubon Executive Director Jim Bonner said. “It is part of our commitment to being a best-in-class facility.”

The Centennial Campaign will also bring $1 million for the Beechwood Legacy Fund, money Bonner said will endow the Whetzel land steward. Named in honor of Josh and Farley Whetzel, original owners of the Beechwood property, the land steward makes improvements to trails — like clearing fallen trees or adding markers and signs. The steward also records seasonal observations, such as noting where birds are nesting and which flowers are blooming, and performs other chores at the reserve.

Beechwood Farms has served as Audubon's headquarters since 1977. Operating from dawn to dusk daily, it has free access to five miles of trails and outdoor classrooms featuring fields, streams and a pond.

Audubon also runs Succop Nature Park in Butler and Todd Nature Reserve in Sarver. The Centennial Campaign will provide money for Succop to convert a barn into an environmental learning center and create an off-leash dog area. At Todd, work will include a new community park, nature center and fishing access.

Beechwood construction will focus on accessibility, Bonner said. To improve visits, plans are to redesign the entryway and parking lot to improve the flow of traffic.

The two trails being built are expected to make it easier for people to maneuver the property — especially those in wheelchairs or pushing strollers.

Also, the barn will be expanded to include new restrooms.

“The trails, in particular, will enable those with mobility challenges to enjoy the natural beauty of our reserve,” Bonner said.

Work on the upgrades will continue through September. Existing trails, as well as the nature store, will remain open during construction.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.