Fox Chapel

That's it! Beer will brew again at Fort Pitt in Sharpsburg
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, March 17, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Hitchhiker Brewery Co. owner Gary Older stands in the former power plant near the original smoke stack that will be closed up during renovation for the new brewery on South Canal Street and 15th Street in Sharpsburg.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Operations manager Mike Wilkin works on custom arched bar in the 12,000 square foot building that will be Hitchhiker Brewing on South Canal and 15th Street in Sharpsburg.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
A poured glass of oatmeal stout and growler in the background will be one of the beers sold when the Hitchhiker Brewing Co. opens in Sharpsburg in the former power plant on South Canal and 15th Street.

Historic plans are on tap for the Fort Pitt Brewing Co. in Sharpsburg.

The art deco building at 315 15th St. and its iconic smokestack — currently home to a flock of pigeons — will return to its roots when Hitchhiker Brewing Co. begins operations this summer.

“The idea that Fort Pitt was one of the largest beer producers in Pennsylvania until the 1940s, and now we're in here, it's kind of awesome,” said Hitchhiker owner Gary Olden, 38, of Mt. Lebanon.

Standing amid the steel beams and ceramic tile of the industrial plant at 15th and South Canal streets, Olden said he was looking to expand his original South Hills brewery, but never imagined his dream would come with the responsibility of historic caretaking.

“It's some awesome history at this site,” he said.

Founded in 1906, Fort Pitt Brewing once produced 450,000 barrels of beer a year from the plant that rises above rows of single-family houses, a community park and a CoGo's.

Fort Pitt was the No. 1 beer seller in the city as well as the state for most of the 1940s.

Olden said he left corporate America about 10 years ago to pursue a passion of home brewing and has parlayed the interest into a company he hopes will draw crowds from the region to stimulate the local economy.

He purchased the 12,000 square-foot building in February for $415,000 with the help of two low-interest loans through the Allegheny County Department of Economic Development. Plans call for a total of $913,000 to be spent on the building and equipment in a deal that is expected to create about a dozen jobs.

Purchase of the Fort Pitt building happened by chance, Olden said. He drove by, liked the architecture and knocked on the door to strike a deal with then-owner Ron Libengood, who operated Fort Pitt Classic Cars from the space.

“He came knocking at the right time,” Libengood said, calling the deal bittersweet. “I'm sad but happy that it's getting back to its original use.”

Fort Pitt Classic Cars has since moved to Main Street in Sharpsburg.

From the original power plant where coal trucks fed boilers that vented through the smoke stack, Olden will brew Saison, IPA and sour beers in 15 oversized silver vats.

The cavernous room is the result of Olden's decision to remove a false ceiling that now exposes glass block windows and brick walls that climb three stories.

In the nearby engine room and machine shops, Olden plans to house a beer cooler the size of an average living room and a custom arched bar that looks out onto the South Canal throughway.

Operations Manager Mike Wilkin is building the bar by hand to optimize space and create an intimate area in the otherwise colossal room. A contractor by trade, Wilkin quit that gig when his home-brewing hobby grew into a bartending job at Olden's Castle Shannon Boulevard location.

“With this, I get to combine the two things I love and I'm living my dream,” said Wilkin, on his knees and manning a drill.

Hitchhiker beers take about two weeks to brew.

“This is something you can do with your hands and you look around and people like it,” Wilkin said.

The bar will boast 12 beers on tap, growlers-to-go and eventually, tours of the facility. A parking lot in the rear of the building will transform into an outdoor beer garden where crowds can flow to sip under the stars.

A packaging room and second taproom will allow Hitchhiker to expand distribution to local accounts, which currently include Burgatory in The Waterworks.

“It's really ironic that the building that once housed a brewery will once again do the same,” Sharpsburg councilman Greg Domian said. “This is just another piece of the Renaissance puzzle coming into play. New businesses breed new businesses. Who knows what's next?”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.

