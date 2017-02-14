Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall thieves target unlocked cars during crime spree
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 3:00 p.m.

Updated 42 minutes ago

Thefts from 21 unlocked cars are being investigated by Aspinwall police.

Police Chief David Caplan said the rash of thefts happened on Jan. 23. All of the cars were unlocked and none were damaged.

Thieves made off with small amounts of cash and a laptop during the spree, Caplan said.

“It was sometime in the middle of the night that the vehicles were entered and property was stolen,” Caplan said. “We are collaborating with all of our partners to develop suspect identities.”

Police have increased night patrols since the thefts.

Caplan encouraged residents to report anything suspicious they see at night. Tripp Clarke, a member of the Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch, said residents have to look out for each other to curb this kind of crime.

“Please let this serve as another reminder to always lock your vehicle when it is unattended,” he said. “If you saw anything suspicious, or ever do, please call 911 immediately. Keep an eye out for your fellow neighbors.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

