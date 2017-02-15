Aspinwall anniversary fires up drive for VFD donations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Amid celebrations for Aspinwall's 125th anniversary, there could be a significant benefit for the volunteer fire department.

Councilman Trip Oliver has challenged residents to mark the borough's anniversary year by donating $125 to the department. In the two weeks since he issued the challenge, Fire Chief Gene Marsico said he's received $500 in donations — with another $2,750 in combined pledges from the advocacy group Priority Aspinwall and the Aspinwall Riverfront Park nonprofit.

“It would be great if it continued,” Marsico said.

Marsico said that the $500 came from residents, like a woman who sent her check with a handwritten note “offering to help sell hot dogs at our flea market” — a major fundraiser for the department in the summer. There have been no businesses to donate so far, he said.

The Aspinwall VFD, with 25 volunteers who respond to about 550 calls a year, operates on a budget of $90,000. The borough contributes $66,000 to help with utilities and vehicle maintenance. The rest of the department's funding comes from fundraisers and a mailing campaign asking residents to “subscribe” for service with a donation. Results of that campaign have been less than impressive this year, Fire Lieutenant Andy Marsh said.

“Our 1,640 mailings requesting our residents to donate have only resulted in an 11.7 percent return,” Marsh said, or about $13,500. “We need the other 88.3 percent to respond as well. Help us, help you.”

