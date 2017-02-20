Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Bridgeville woman integrates healthy activities with the business of life

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Karyn Brooks

Updated 16 minutes ago

New offerings such as corporate volleyball leagues and open-gym pickleball is making the Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena in Harmar more than a place for kiddie soccer.

Since taking over as general partner of the arena in 2014, Karyn Brooks, 44, of Bridgeville has hit her stride. Now there are more options for youngsters and engaging activities for every age.

The arena complex, off Route 910 on Rich Hill Road, is known for its synthetic turf with blades like real grass. A generation of Fox Chapel area students have played indoor soccer, and more recently lacrosse, there. Youth participation is a reason why Brooks and her father, Bob, took over the complex.

She loves seeing school kids on field trips ffrom all over the region take over the multiple fields on a wintery morning – a reward for good behavior from their teachers. Activities such as kickball, soccer, basketball and more keep all students included.

“It's all about the kids,” Brooks says.

A former physical education teacher at Seneca Valley, Brooks said she is proud to have started open-gym times for students with autism and attention deficit disorder. She knows the real-life benefits from exercise.

Brooks, who earned a master's in education from Slippery Rock University, is proud of the lineup she has put in place at the arena. There are sports for every age. Winter soccer starts with “happy feet” toddlers and goes through to high-energy high schoolers and adult leagues.

“It's all about having fun and meeting new people. It's good being active and enjoying yourself and letting off steam. Sometimes we put the radio on and play music. That's how to have fun,” Brooks says.

As active and tuned into sports as she is, Brooks didn't move into the business with a bulldozer when she started: “I didn't change a thing. It was listen and learn.”

For a year-and-a-half she went from job to job at PISA, learning every aspect of the operation, including the snack bar and pub. She helped with camps during the summer. While job-shadowing, she compiled job descriptions. Some employees wondered why. The answer was simple: she was building her business muscles.

Brooks has a business degree from Washington and Jefferson University and a master's in business. It's her philosophy to “keep it more of a business by keeping customer service as a focus.”

“It's so exciting to be here. The energy spikes,” she says.

Now she has a facility manager so she can devote herself to projects. In January, PISA opened a new building with hardwood floors and multiple-colored lines. It's big enough for six pickleball courts, college-lined basketball courts, multiple volleyball courts and more. There's even senior softball at the arena.

While PISA seems to have diversified to offer something for everyone, for Brooks the arena offers a way to use both her business and her phys ed training.

As much as she enjoys her days of projects at PISA, Brooks makes time for family, too. Her husband, Dennis Magulick, helps her play “diva” golf — where she rides in the cart and plays his golf ball. With his sons, they set up games in their Bridgeville driveway. She even plays in pickleball tournaments with her 74-year-old father. But she says it's her mother she uses as an athletic role model.

Brooks integrates healthy activities with the business of life, and PISA helps others do the same.

