Fox Chapel

State grant helps, but fed money 'sorely needed' for Aspinwall firefighters
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

While Aspinwall Fire Chief Gene Marsico is very happy his department will get $14,400 from the state, he's still waiting on the big money his volunteers desperately need.

“The state grant is great,” Marsico said. “We've been getting these for the last 10 years, and they help us replace equipment.”

But what is sorely needed, he said, is a $100,000 federal grant to purchase 20, self-contained breathing apparatus units. The tanks with masks provide air to firefighters when smoke from a fire makes breathing impossible. Each unit costs $6,500.

“They are an absolute priority,” Marsico said.

The department hopes to hear by the end of March whether the money has been approved.

“We bought a bunch in 2002 and they have a life of about 15 years,” Marsico said. “Do the math.”

Without the grant, the department will have to dip into its savings.

The department has an annual operating budget of $90,000. The borough contributes $66,000 and residents are encouraged to donate each year to help with operations and a vehicle fund.

The department received the good news about the state grant for equipment last week. The grant will be used to purchase a pair of cutters for $6,000, Marsico said. The equipment cuts metal and is used to free people trapped in their cars after an accident.

He also plans to buy a battery-operated ram – another tool used on vehicle-extrication calls — for $6,000.

The money was part $145,000 in state awards to 10 departments, including Ross, West View, Seneca Area and Etna, through the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program. Initiated in 2000, grants are provided through gaming revenue for repairs, purchases or debt reduction.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

