Dog park being tried in Aspinwall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Handlers must stop any digging that occurs. They are responsible for filling the holes and reporting it to the borough.

• Handlers must pick up dog waste. The borough will provide bags and a waste can.

To get a tag for the dog park, you must provide proof of ownership, vaccinations and a Allegheny County-issued license. For a dog park license application, go online to http://bit.ly/2lJahn8 .

Aspinwall Councilwoman Jen Evashavik and her beloved mutt, Phil, never got the chance to frolic leash-free in a borough park before the dog died last year.

“I always wanted to have a place where he could stretch his legs and run,” she said. “We would take him for walks around the neighborhood, which was great, but we had to put him in a car and drive him out of the borough for him to be able to run leash-free.”

Evashavik lobbied council to open the fenced baseball fields next to Aspinwall Fountain Park to residents and their furry companions, but only during months when they won't interfere with youth leagues.

The resolution was approved and residents last week were able to start buying the $10 per dog permit needed to use the park with their pooches. Garbage bins and plastic bags will be provided at the park by the borough.

“This year is a test run to see how it goes and to work out any issues that may arise,” Evashavik said, adding that she hopes to make it a permanent deal in 2018.

Councilman Tim McLaughlin called it “an awesome idea.”

“Our residents have long asked for a place to let their dogs run free,” he said. “Using the ball fields will be a convenient and safe option.”

The move might have the added benefit of chasing geese from the fields, resident Nathan Clark said.

Councilwoman Ann Pawlikowski agreed. The borough has a significant geese problem at the fields and the dogs could serve as a deterrent to the birds landing there, she said.

The dog area will be limited to the fenced portion of the park including the ball fields. No dogs are permitted in the playground of Fountain Park.

Up to three dogs are allowed with each person, but they must be under the handler's control at all times.

The park will be open dawn to dusk through March 31 and will reopen Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.

Evashavik said the idea for a dog park has been mentioned to her many times through the years by friends and neighbors.

“I think residents will be happy about it,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.