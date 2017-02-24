Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Dog park being tried in Aspinwall
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Katherine Hook throws a ball at the new Aspinwall dog park at the Ben Killian Fields on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, Her two dachshunds are both rescues.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Aspinwall Councilwoman Jen Evashavik and her beloved mutt, Phil, never got the chance to frolic leash-free in a borough park before the dog died last year.

“I always wanted to have a place where he could stretch his legs and run,” she said. “We would take him for walks around the neighborhood, which was great, but we had to put him in a car and drive him out of the borough for him to be able to run leash-free.”

Evashavik lobbied council to open the fenced baseball fields next to Aspinwall Fountain Park to residents and their furry companions, but only during months when they won't interfere with youth leagues.

The resolution was approved and residents last week were able to start buying the $10 per dog permit needed to use the park with their pooches. Garbage bins and plastic bags will be provided at the park by the borough.

“This year is a test run to see how it goes and to work out any issues that may arise,” Evashavik said, adding that she hopes to make it a permanent deal in 2018.

Councilman Tim McLaughlin called it “an awesome idea.”

“Our residents have long asked for a place to let their dogs run free,” he said. “Using the ball fields will be a convenient and safe option.”

The move might have the added benefit of chasing geese from the fields, resident Nathan Clark said.

Councilwoman Ann Pawlikowski agreed. The borough has a significant geese problem at the fields and the dogs could serve as a deterrent to the birds landing there, she said.

The dog area will be limited to the fenced portion of the park including the ball fields. No dogs are permitted in the playground of Fountain Park.

Up to three dogs are allowed with each person, but they must be under the handler's control at all times.

The park will be open dawn to dusk through March 31 and will reopen Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.

Evashavik said the idea for a dog park has been mentioned to her many times through the years by friends and neighbors.

“I think residents will be happy about it,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.