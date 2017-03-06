Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Part-time Sharpsburg officer alleges age discrimination in complaint
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

A part-time Sharpsburg police officer has filed a complaint against the borough with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for what he says was age discrimination in hiring.

Robert Pugar, 48, a police officer for 17 years, believes borough council acted illegally when it hired a younger candidate for a full-time position on the department.

Council in February hired Brett Carb, 24, a candidate with one year experience.

Sharpsburg solicitor Michael Witherel said Pugar filed the complaint prior to Carb being hired. The matter has been turned over the borough's insurance carrier, Witherel said.

Pugar's attorney, Charles Lamberton, did not return several calls for comment.

According to human relations commission guidelines, complaints filed are served within 30 days. In this case, Sharpsburg officials will be notified of the investigation by March 15. They then have 60 days to respond.

Complaints are investigated by a commissioner, who may subpoena relevant witnesses. There may also be a fact-finding conference where both sides submit evidence prior to the results being released.

Pugar's complaint says that in 2016 he scored the second-highest of four applicants on a written and oral exam given by the Sharpsburg civil service commission.

Under the civil service guidelines, the top three candidates are eligible for hiring. Council at that time hired Jeff Hussar, the top scorer. Carb earned the fourth highest score behind Pugar and another candidate, Rachel Sporrer. In January 2017, a second full-time position opened up.

“To my astonishment, the borough hired Mr. Carb even though I had tested higher and even though I am vastly more qualified and experienced,” Pugar said. “On Feb. 2, Borough Manager Bill Rossey called me to his office and told that despite my superior qualifications, borough council hired Mr. Carb because it believed it would get more years from him because he was younger than me.”

Rossey declined to comment.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.