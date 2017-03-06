Part-time Sharpsburg officer alleges age discrimination in complaint

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A part-time Sharpsburg police officer has filed a complaint against the borough with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for what he says was age discrimination in hiring.

Robert Pugar, 48, a police officer for 17 years, believes borough council acted illegally when it hired a younger candidate for a full-time position on the department.

Council in February hired Brett Carb, 24, a candidate with one year experience.

Sharpsburg solicitor Michael Witherel said Pugar filed the complaint prior to Carb being hired. The matter has been turned over the borough's insurance carrier, Witherel said.

Pugar's attorney, Charles Lamberton, did not return several calls for comment.

According to human relations commission guidelines, complaints filed are served within 30 days. In this case, Sharpsburg officials will be notified of the investigation by March 15. They then have 60 days to respond.

Complaints are investigated by a commissioner, who may subpoena relevant witnesses. There may also be a fact-finding conference where both sides submit evidence prior to the results being released.

Pugar's complaint says that in 2016 he scored the second-highest of four applicants on a written and oral exam given by the Sharpsburg civil service commission.

Under the civil service guidelines, the top three candidates are eligible for hiring. Council at that time hired Jeff Hussar, the top scorer. Carb earned the fourth highest score behind Pugar and another candidate, Rachel Sporrer. In January 2017, a second full-time position opened up.

“To my astonishment, the borough hired Mr. Carb even though I had tested higher and even though I am vastly more qualified and experienced,” Pugar said. “On Feb. 2, Borough Manager Bill Rossey called me to his office and told that despite my superior qualifications, borough council hired Mr. Carb because it believed it would get more years from him because he was younger than me.”

Rossey declined to comment.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.