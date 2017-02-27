Indiana Township doctor earns top honor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Indiana Township doctor is slated to receive a top honor from the Allegheny County Medical Society Foundation.

Eileen Boyle earned the Nathaniel Bedford Primary Care Award given for compassion and dedication. She will receive the honor during the Celebration of Excellence Awards Gala Saturday at Heinz Field.

“I spent my whole career taking care of the underserved population,” said Boyle.

She has worked at the East Liberty Family Health Center for 30 years and was its CEO from 2010 to 2015.

“The center has a Christian-based mission, but serving these patients was my own personal mission,” Boyle said. “I just loved it.”

In 2016, Boyle changed gears and started working at Steel City Internal Medicine in Ellwood City.

Certified in internal medicine, Boyle earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Hahnemann Medical College. Her residency was served at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.

Boyle has served on the board of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers and is a board member of the Western Pennsylvania Area Health Education Consortium.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.