Fox Chapel

Rain gardens to help storm water issues
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Two small rain gardens will be planted this spring in Aspinwall's Alley A to help eliminate 150,000 gallons of storm water from draining into the borough sewer system each year.

Work will be paid in part by a $166,500 grant through the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, which announced last week it was providing $9 million in matching funds to reduce the volume of water coming into sewer plants. The money was made available through the GROW program, or Green Revitalization of Our Waterways.

The use of the rain gardens — planted depressions that absorb runoff from roofs, parking lots, sidewalks and other urban structures before it reaches the storm sewers — satisfies a federal order issued last year requiring Alcosan and its member communities to make upgrades to improve ewater quality, borough Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said.

Runoff sends huge volumes of water into Alcosan's North Side treatment plant and causes overflows containing raw sewage to spill into the Ohio River.

The borough will put $140,000 toward the project, which includes replacing brick and paved sections of the street with permeable pavers. A catch basin will be eliminated.

Councilman Tim McLaughlin said the work provides a unique solution to another borough goal — using Alley A to link the municipality's business districts along Commercial and Brilliant avenues.

He believes the simple connection between the business corridors will help boost the local economy. McLaughlin said people tend to shop in one district or another, despite the stores being one block apart.

“We've talked for quite some time of finding a unique way to thoughtfully connect our business districts,” McLaughlin said. “This will allow folks to safely walk and ride a bike between them.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

