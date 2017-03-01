Effort underway to bring grocery to Sharpsburg 'food desert'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

According to the U.S.D.A, food deserts are communities vapid of fresh fruit, vegetables, and other healthful whole foods, usually found in impoverished areas. This is largely due to a lack of grocery stores, farmers' markets, and healthy food providers.

A grassroots effort by a community nonprofit could bring an oasis of discount groceries to the Sharpsburg “food desert.”

Volunteers from Circles Sharpsburg are leading the petition drive to bring a grocery store to the borough. The nonprofit works to tackle issues to improve the lives of the community's low-income residents.

“One of the barriers that folks in our group identified is that Sharpsburg is ... a food desert,” said Circles Sharpsburg Director Kathleen Lipinski. “We would love to have a quality, affordable market here. Dollars go twice as far at a discount store and that would be huge for people.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture designated Sharpsburg a food desert in its first study and report on the subject in 2010. The designation remained when the USDA updated the report in January.

Circles Sharpsburg was founded last year to address employment, transportation and child care issues that might hinder progress toward financial stability for some residents. Its plan to bring a grocery store to town appears to have some support from Sharpsburg council.

“The signatures on petitions will reinforce a planned resolution by council to begin engaging grocers to consider locating in town,” Councilman Matt Rudzki said. “Sharpsburg suffers from a lack of easily accessible, affordable and healthy food.”

He said that although The Waterworks — a shopping center that has a Market District grocery store and a Wal-Mart — is only a couple miles away and accessible by bus, that option may not be affordable for everyone.

“If residents lack access to a car, it is difficult to reach” other options in the North Hills, Rudzki said.

Lipinski said her group is working through a checklist to prove the need for a store. For example, she said about 30 percent of borough residents are at poverty-level and rely on food stamps. She is also preparing a plan that outlines the amount of traffic on Main Street and potential locations for the store.

“We have literally been walking around town and seeing if there are buildings big enough to house a grocer,” she said.

She cited possible locations near the Highland Park Bridge and near the Roots of Faith ministry, where Circles meets, at 800 Main St.

Rudzki said from a public health standpoint, having access to fresh fruits, vegetables and grains should help curtail obesity and promote healthy living.

“That, in turn, reduces health care costs and encourages growth and stability in a community,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.