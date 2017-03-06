Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Grant will fund surveillance cameras in Aspinwall
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Anyone committing a crime in Aspinwall should be prepared to smile for the camera.

Security cameras, thanks to a $50,000 grant from Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala's office, will be installed along the Freeport Road corridor and several side streets to help deter crime.

“The D.A.'s office has offered to provide the hardware and establish a link between the cameras and the overall system,” Aspinwall Police Chief David Caplan said.

The borough will be responsible for about $5,000 a year for maintenance.

“It's more than worth it,” Mayor Joe Giuffre said. “They're going to cover the whole area.”

Cameras will be installed along Freeport Road, Delafield at Fourth Street, Brilliant, Field and Center avenues, and at the Highland Park Bridge entrance to Route 28.

Giuffre said he expects the cameras to be a deterrent to vandalism at Aspinwall Community Park.

“Really, any nearby community that has crime will be helped because we can use their description of the suspect or vehicle and look at cameras for help in apprehending,” Giuffre said.

The cameras will replace aging equipment in place now.

Caplan said the new cameras “are a technological leap far ahead of most systems that were available until now.”

“We will use the information from the technology to apprehend suspects based on descriptions of vehicles leaving the scene of crimes and for monitoring all circumstances that call for public safety responses, such as Megan's alerts,” Caplan said.

Other communities that have received funding for cameras through the district attorney's office include Sharpsburg, Monroeville and Tarentum.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

