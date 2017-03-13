Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Blawnox shop welcomes fiber arts fans

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Yvonne Spencer

The name of the newest store in Blawnox says it all: Knitsburgh.

It's a place for fans of fiber arts — knitters, crocheters, spinners, weavers or anyone ready to create with yarn. And owner Yvonne Spencer is the coach who will help create winning projects.

An elderly neighbor introduced her to knitting. She picked up her needles again in 2005 and has been purling and knitting ever since.

“The possibilities are endless. You are only limited by your imagination and your budget,” Spencer said.

Knitters have made car coverings, showy body suits and astronomically sized art. For Spencer, needle arts add a special quality to life.

“Knitting fulfills a need of a different sort: a need to connect with people in our past and a need to break away from the commercialization of the present,” she said.

Opening the store gives her a chance to select and share gems of yarn, a never-ending palette of colors. In addition, she supports small, women-owned businesses such as yarn spinners and dyers.

“My favorite thing in the shop is the people,” she said about her customers and staff of three women.

The store owner runs a democratic shop, considering herself “the chief instigator.” They are having fun and helping others create “knit-worthy” treasures, she said.

Since opening Knitsburgh, Spencer and staff have visited the local coffee shop and stopped for lunch down the street, weaving themselves into the community.

She did a lot of shopping before settling on what she found was the best spot for her business. Spencer ended up opening in a small storefront at 313 Freeport Road in the center of town, down from the war memorial. The building is a perfect setup, with a yarn-filled shop and an area for classes which will be scheduled starting in the spring.

“Blawnox is a hidden gem. It's an exciting little community,” she said. “We have a store that is welcoming for everybody. There is nothing in here I don't love.”

Opening her own business was liberating: A court reporter from 1990 to 2003, she now enjoys choosing merchandise, creating marketing, customer service and being her own boss.

“I really like the creativity this offers me. I'm not held to another person's standards,” she said.

Spencer's advice for anyone considering opening their own business is to do research. She worked with the Westmorelad County chapter of the Service Corps of Retired Executives before opening her business. Even though she had worked in a yarn store before, she knew she could learn new and better business practices.

“Educate yourself first. Take as many small-business classes as you can,” she said.

