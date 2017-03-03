Fellowship reels in volunteers, patrons at Lenten fish fries in Aspinwall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Rev. Thomas Miller, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in O'Hara, does his best to ensure the church's annual Lenten celebration is less about fish and french fries than it is about fellowship.

“People eat well, that's for sure,” Miller said while in the parish social hall along Dorseyville Road on Ash Wednesday. “But it's really just a great time to get together.”

Lent begins each year on Ash Wednesday and lasts six weeks until Easter. The tradition observed by many Christians is not to eat meat on Fridays during Lent, making fish a popular dish during this season. Fire halls and Catholic schools become the hub for Friday night fish fries that double as fundraisers.

St. Joe's typically nets about $3,000, all of which is donated to a homeless ministry to pay for food and clothes.

Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy will host its fish fry on March 24 with a take-out lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. at the school along Brilliant Avenue in Aspinwall.

Fish and all the fixings – coleslaw, salad and macaroni and cheese – will be available by calling 412-781-6846. Dinner is dine-in or take-out.

Blawnox Volunteer Fire Company will host its event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday, April 14, at the fire hall along Freeport Road. Diners can choose from fish, fries, pierogies and halushki for eat-in or take-out.

“It's a lot of work but people love it,” Fire Chief George McBriar said. “Over the years, we've done really well with it.”

St. Joe's volunteers have been dishing up fish and sides for more than a dozen years. But unlike many churches that serve every Friday through Lent, St. Joe's is one and done after Ash Wednesday.

It takes about 30 volunteers to hand-batter the cod, dish up the fries and serve the coffee, according to Co-Chair Deb Stapf.

She's been running the show for 12 years and credits a strong group of volunteers for always pulling off a tasty event.

“Father Thom isn't looking for a big profit,” said Stapf, a life-long member of the parish. “This is a time to sit and eat and share.”

For some, anyway.

Stapf's husband, Bob, doesn't rest much during the all-day celebration. He mans the 450-degree fryer for about eight hours, dipping 700 pieces of fish throughout the day.

“It gets a little hot back here when we're all working,” he said.

Co-chair Bob Orringer said the chaos actually begins the night prior to the event, when volunteers turn out to hand-dip each fillet, fill the salt and pepper shakers, decorate tables with fish-themed centerpieces, cut the cakes and chill the beverages.

“We work in earnest the night before. We hand bread each piece of fish,” he said. “People love it.”

Volunteer Paula Hiteshew said the fellowship is what reels her in.

“You come up the night before and fill the slaw cups and get the coffee ready,” she said. “We have fun.”

The next day, Orringer said the kitchen runs like a well-oiled machine, with long-time parishioner Frank Walters taking the orders and hollering them to the line cooks.

“I was at the very first Mass in 1960s after St. Joe's moved up from Sharpsburg,” Walters said. “I like working the fish fry. I like being with all the people.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.