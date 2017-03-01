Aspinwall school unaffected by Catholic Diocese mergers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy in Aspinwall will not be affected by the school mergers recently announced by the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Under the plan, 10 Catholic schools in the North Hills will become a ministry of 32 parishes this fall.

“We are already a regional school with four parishes in the Fox Chapel, Sharpsburg, Blawnox and O'Hara areas supporting our financial efforts,” Principal Mark Grgurich said. “Our school is thriving.”

There are 164 students at the Brilliant Avenue school in grades kindergarten through eighth. There also are 20 pre-schoolers.

That's about a 30 percent increase in the last five years, from 120 students.

Grgurich credits “some exciting additions to our school's science lab” and recent new connections with the community for the growth.

A maker's space at the school features a 3-D printer, laser engraver and vinyl cutter. Curriculum now includes workshops and hands-on projects focused on STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Grgurich said there is a push to connect students with the community through service projects benefitting the homeless and the hungry. Students collect food items each week to send home with needy students through the Backpacks for Hunger program.

“We will continue to be a school rooted in faith, academic excellence and the community of Aspinwall,” Grgurich said.

Elsewhere, diocesan restructuring won't change the fundamentals that make schools attractive to families, Bishop David Zubik said. Rather, it will “enable greater collaboration in curriculum, technology, professional development, athletics and fundraising.”

“Regionalization is intended to reinforce Catholic schools' identity and mission; reallocate resources to enhance academic excellence and stabilize tuition and enrollment,” Zubik said.

He cited declining enrollment and strained budgets for the new direction.

Among the affected schools are St. Bonaventure School in Shaler and St. Ursula School and St. Mary of the Assumption School, both in Hampton. They will merge to form a new school with two campuses.

St. Sebastian in Ross will merge with St. Teresa of Avila, about two miles away. St. Alexis and St. Alphonsus schools in McCandless, also about two miles apart, will become a single school with two campuses.

A non-profit corporation, North Hills Regional Catholic Elementary Schools, will manage the new system.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

Staff writer Tony La Russa contributed to this report.