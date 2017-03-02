Council eyes survey to gauge public view of Aspinwall access road project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall council is considering surveying residents in the borough to find out how they feel about a proposed reconstruction of Eastern Avenue that would link a community park to a planned commercial development.

The survey would be designed to gauge support for the controversial road redesign that would be a shared access to Aspinwall Riverfront Park and the Riverfront 47 development. It might be as simple as a card where people could check “for” or “against,” Council President Joe Noro said.

“This is the largest issue to come to the borough,” Noro said at a council meeting on Wednesday.

Noro said the survey has been often requested, most recently at the Feb. 8 council meeting which drew more than 200 — the majority against the road project — to debate the issue.

The Mosites Company — R47 developer — has not presented a formal plan for the work, but is seeking the shared access as a way to reach its campus of proposed townhomes, stores and light industry. In return, they have pledged to donate a piece of land for a bike trail.

Details about the proposed survey — such as how to distribute it — are still being worked out by council members. Electronic responses were ruled out because of the potential for fraud.

Costs for a mailed survey would be about $3,000, Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said. That would cover printing and postage costs. The borough's auditor would be tasked with compiling the results.

Resident Mike Piccardo scolded some of council for not having already polled their constituents.

“How can you be in favor of something when you haven't gone out and learned how residents feel?” he said.

Councilwoman Ann Marsico said it is important for council to have a full understanding of where people stand on the issue.

O'Malley said council has received 117 letters against the access road proposal and 47 in favor of it.

“I would suggest that if most people are against it, you take that into consideration,” resident Ted Sheerer said.

Councilman Tim McLaughlin told the audience that the issue isn't a popularity contest.

“We were elected to assess all the information,” he said. “We're not going to put every issue up for a referendum.”

Council is expected to discuss the survey again next week at its 7 p.m. voting meeting.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.