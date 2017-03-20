Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Club offers homework assistance
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Fox Chapel Area High School students Vishi Agrawal (left) and Gina Wang.

Updated 1 hour ago

Homework help is available to children in the Fox Chapel Area School District through a new student-run club.

Helping Children Tomorrow, founded by district sophomores Vishi Agrawal and Gina Wang, focuses on enhancing the lives of area youth.

“We want to be able to have a positive impact on the lives of children with the skills we have within our group,” Gina said.

Vishi and Gina, both 15, serve as officers in the high school's pre-med club and have qualified for the Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference for two consecutive years.

“We want to bring dedication and resources to the children we are helping,” Vishi said.

From 4 to 5 p.m. every other Wednesday, children ages five through 12 can bring class work to the Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel to be tutored for free by a high school student.

The next sessions are March 15 and 29. Cooper-Siegel is at 403 Fox Chapel Road.

Vishi and Gina, presidents of Helping Children Tomorrow, said the club has about 15 tutors with different skills and interests to share with the younger kids.

Teacher liaison Debra Polesiak said the club fits perfectly with the district's drive toward community service and teaching students to give back.

“They are really trying to help the people right in our community,” Polesiak said.

Youth Services librarian Melanie Moore believes the program has benefits that go beyond tutoring.

“It's such a great resource,” she said. “Not only are the teens providing homework assistance, they are serving as a great leadership example to the younger students. When the younger children see this example I think they will be more inclined to volunteer in their community as they get older.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.