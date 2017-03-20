Club offers homework assistance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Homework help is available to children in the Fox Chapel Area School District through a new student-run club.

Helping Children Tomorrow, founded by district sophomores Vishi Agrawal and Gina Wang, focuses on enhancing the lives of area youth.

“We want to be able to have a positive impact on the lives of children with the skills we have within our group,” Gina said.

Vishi and Gina, both 15, serve as officers in the high school's pre-med club and have qualified for the Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference for two consecutive years.

“We want to bring dedication and resources to the children we are helping,” Vishi said.

From 4 to 5 p.m. every other Wednesday, children ages five through 12 can bring class work to the Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel to be tutored for free by a high school student.

The next sessions are March 15 and 29. Cooper-Siegel is at 403 Fox Chapel Road.

Vishi and Gina, presidents of Helping Children Tomorrow, said the club has about 15 tutors with different skills and interests to share with the younger kids.

Teacher liaison Debra Polesiak said the club fits perfectly with the district's drive toward community service and teaching students to give back.

“They are really trying to help the people right in our community,” Polesiak said.

Youth Services librarian Melanie Moore believes the program has benefits that go beyond tutoring.

“It's such a great resource,” she said. “Not only are the teens providing homework assistance, they are serving as a great leadership example to the younger students. When the younger children see this example I think they will be more inclined to volunteer in their community as they get older.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.