Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Blawnox working to become part of Heritage Trail
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
Gab Cody of Lawrenceville walks along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in Pittsburgh in 2014. Friends of the Riverfront are now working to extend the trail through Blawnox.

Updated 4 hours ago

Blawnox council is making strides to bring a walking trail to the municipality.

Courtney Mahronich, director of trail development for Friends of the Riverfront, is working with council to extend the Three Rivers Heritage Trail through Blawnox.

Friends of the Riverfront was founded in 1991 to expand trail systems and to boost economies in communities with trails.

The Three Rivers Heritage Trail runs about 24 miles through many Pittsburgh-area communities.

“This route will not be using Freeport Road or running along the rail lines,” Mahronich said of the proposed extension.

It would wind along the streets, but it would not be a dedicated bike lane.

“This route was chosen to minimize trail users' interaction with vehicles so they can pass safely through town,” she said.

The Blawnox section is an effort to complete the trail from Millvale to Freeport, and more widely, the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.

“When complete, it would be roughly 250 miles,” Mahronich said.

As proposed, the route would enter Blawnox by Papercraft Avenue and extend to Water Street to First Avenue, up Center Avenue to Sixth Street, and then up Blaw to Pine avenues.

Still in initial stages, there is no cost estimate, Mahronich said.

Borough Manager Cindy Bahn said a trail could benefit recreation, ecology, economy and education.

Trail users spend money on snacks and beverages, as well as equipment and maintenance, she said. According to the Friends of the Riverfront website, an estimated 622,000 users of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in 2014 resulted in an economic impact of $8 million to the region.

“Local businesses could take advantage of trail users traveling local streets by providing refreshments, bike maintenance and related services,” Bahn said.

Because of its topography, Blawnox doesn't naturally lend itself to recreational activities, Bahn added.

“The proposed trail route takes advantage of the less steep portions of the borough,” she said.

Mahronich said educational signs are part of the proposal. The trail has about 42 signs that provide information on local history and ecology.

The route through Blawnox was designed in partnership with the Pennsylvania Environmental Council and the Allegheny River Town Program.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.