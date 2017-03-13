Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area production blends classics
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Little Red Riding Hood - Kieran Bartels - with the wolf played by Omar Tolentino at rehearsal of Fox Chapel Area High School's production of the musical, 'Into the Woods'.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Cinderella, played by Carlie Platt, holds hands with her prince, Chris Bonavita, during rehearsal for Fox Chapel Area High School musical, 'Into the Woods '.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Cinderella's stepsisters played by Alyssa Melani (right) and Brooke Echnat argue with their stepmother played by Julie Mallinger (center) while their father played by Will Schwartzman (back right) and the Steward played by Oscar Izenson pay no attention during rehearsal for the Fox Chapel Area High School musical, 'Into the Woods.'
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Max Lucas plays Jack and Elizabeth Heidenreich his mother during rehearsal of 'Into the Woods' at Fox Chapel Area High School.

A mash-up of popular fairy tales features Cinderella dancing with Little Red Riding Hood and a wicked witch placing a spell on Jack's beanstalk, as Fox Chapel Area students bring to life the age-old themes of good versus evil with their presentation of “Into the Woods.”

“This show speaks to a message that is relevant today,” said teacher and play director Ben Murray. “It is the struggle of wishes, between what's good for an individual and the community.”

Into the Woods – book by James Lapine and music by Stephen Sondheim – weaves plots around familiar fairy tale characters like Rapunzel and Cinderella. It premiered on Broadway in 1987 and has won Tony Awards for best score, best book and best revival.

With more than 140 students participating on stage, in the pit and behind the scenes, Murray said the show offered him a chance to let a large number of theater students shine. More than 60 students comprise the ensemble, with 20 speaking roles — an unusually high number for a high school play.

At a recent rehearsal, students were ramping up for the show's debut. Oversized fairy tale books filled the stage and set the scene for costumed characters in witch's garb, rabbit ears and tiaras.

A brown papier-mache tree extended a canopy of green fabric leaves overhead to welcome the audience into the woods.

“Our new haze machines will really set the mood,” said senior Michael Palumbo, 17. The student director has been overseeing backstage operations for three years.

“I pretty much make sure everything is running smoothly,” he said from behind a large sound board at the rear of the auditorium.

New this year are colored LED lights that will change the tone of each scene.

“They're blue when everything is happy, but when the wolf comes out, they'll be bright red,” said Sofia Porter Bacon.

The sophomore is in her second year assisting with sound effects and musical backgrounds, bringing life to each scene. She said the backstage magic is vital to a successful show.

“I like the idea that the play couldn't go on without us,” she said.

Classmate Lisa Uber, dressed as the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, will hit the stage for the first time this year after having worked on the crew for last year's “The Music Man.”

“I wanted to try both and see which one I liked better,” she said, adding that the cast will mingle with the audience during breaks. “It's pretty cool.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

