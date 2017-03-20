Longtime councilman will not seek re-election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Blawnox Councilman Scott Krause recently announced he will not seek re-election after serving more than 20 years in government.

With the birth of his second grandchild last week, Krause said his priorities have changed.

“I'm looking forward to spending time with them and I will not have as much time to put into my council seat as I would like to,” said Krause, who also volunteers with the borough's fire department.

The face of council has the potential to change substantially after the November election. Four council terms expire this year, including seats held by Krause, Meghan Kennedy, Deb Laskey and Randy Stoddard.

Krause said his decision is bittersweet. The longtime councilman has been known for asking questions and voicing his opinion, even when it doesn't sit well with the majority, he said.

Krause has been an advocate for the fire department, lobbying for municipal funding when possible. He also has fought for stricter code enforcement in order to keep his neighborhood looking clean.

Accomplishments he is proud of over his two decades in service include working to get a concession stand constructed at Blawnox Community Field.

“We pushed hard in 1997 to have the borough contribute toward a new fire engine and we worked hard to get sewer lines fixed in Riverside Court,” Krause said.

Most notable is the new fire hall. The initial idea was to remodel a portion of the garage into a recreation room, but it expanded.

“Being somewhat relentless at council meetings and with a great deal of help from Fire Chief George McBriar, we got council on board and turned it into what we have today,” he said.

“Although council and I have had our differences on many issues, we worked well for the betterment of the borough. That is what it is all about, Blawnox. It has been a pleasure working with all of the council members over the years.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.