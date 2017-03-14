Aspinwall Memorial Day Parade plans march ahead despite loss of sponsorship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Organizers are marching ahead with plans for the Aspinwall Memorial Day Parade, despite American Legion Post 77 backing out after sponsoring the event for 87 years.

“This is something we need to do,” said Aspinwall Council President Joe Noro, adding that the borough will donate $1,000 for the parade. Fox Chapel will also donate $1,000 again this year.

Post Commander Gina Tedesco lacked the Legion board's support to continue covering the cost of the parade, a large-scale event featuring more than 30 groups and attractions. Among them, the Pittsburgh Firefighters Memorial Pipe and Drum Band, historic cars, Syria Shriner's mini-trucks, Fox Chapel Area high school band and a flyover by the 911th Airlift Wing of the Air Force Reserves in Pittsburgh.

“I hope people aren't too disappointed,” Tedesco said.

Getting groups to march in a parade or perform afterward doesn't come cheap. Last year costs topped $4,000, she said.

The post still intends to provide food for parade participants at the club along Commercial Avenue. Tedesco said the Memorial Day observance honoring veterans will go on prior to the parade, with the post providing speakers and the public address system.

She said the legion will donate a $2,000 surplus from its parade account to municipal efforts. Borough Secretary Brian O'Connor and resident Barbara Leonard — who fought to become the club's first female social member about 40 years ago – are heading the effort.

The pair coordinated entertainment for the 2016 parade, with Leonard saying the months of preparation is worth it to honor to the veterans.

“We want to recognize the people who have gone before us and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” she said.

The parade, one of Aspinwall's largest social events, draws thousands who gather on front porches and lawns as marchers wind through town on a route that starts at Commercial Avenue.

“It's a lot of work, but everyone seemed happy with it last year,” Leonard said. “It's for the community and I'm happy to do it again. We've had a parade in Aspinwall for 87 years and it's something we have to continue.”

She's already canvassing for donations and plans some new twists to shake up the entertainment.

“We might try a horse-drawn trolley,” she said.

Leonard believes the parade is something that residents have come to expect and is a tradition worth keeping.

As for the legion post, Tedesco said its 400-plus members will remain active in the community, including donations to the VA hospital in Pittsburgh and flowers for memorial services. She hopes the club's name will again be tagged to the parade.

“I hope it will turn around,” she said. “It's something that everyone is used to.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.