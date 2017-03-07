Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall seeking students for Junior Council Person program
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
Submitted
Jordyn Helgert and Amber Petrelli, both of Sharpsburg and the Fox Chapel Area School District, took part in the Junior Council Person program in Sharpsburg last year. Aspinwall is hoping to get students to apply to the program this year.

Updated 2 hours ago

Aspinwall residents who are sophomores or juniors in high school have a chance to help shape local government policy.

Teens can apply for the Pennsylvania State Association of Borough's Junior Council Person program, where they would serve as liaisons between government and borough youth.

“We have been interested in having a junior council person for a few years,” Aspinwall Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said.

There are several neighboring municipalities which have had great success with the program, including Sharpsburg, O'Malley said.

Anyone interested in applying can access the link — http://bit.ly/2lZ5w5C — on the borough's website, aspinwallpa.com.

Applicants must live in the borough and be available to attend council meetings at 7 p.m. the first and second Wednesdays of each month. The term runs September to June.

The Junior Council Person program gives young people a glimpse at government and encourages them to develop leadership skills, O'Malley said. This year is Aspinwall's first crack at participating in the program started by the borough association in 2000.

“Younger residents are affected by the actions of council,” O'Malley said. “Having a junior council person at our meetings is a great reminder of that to all who serve and attend the meetings.”

Council member Ann Pawlikowski said the program will urge younger residents to engage in issues that impact the community. The service can act as a real-life application of the government courses they participate in at school, she said.

Sharpsburg Manager Bill Rossey said he is encouraged by the number of communities that are welcoming younger people into the fold.

“I am a huge advocate for this program,” said Rossey, who will speak at the state Boroughs Conference in Hershey in May about the program.

Rossey said it gives youth a voice in communicating their ideas or concerns with elected officials.

“It allows our youth to be mentored and groomed towards becoming our future leaders.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

