Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall crafting survey about Eastern Avenue reconstruction
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 8:57 a.m.
Mark Minnerly of the Mosites Co. speaks at an Aspinwall Council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, about access for the planned Riverfront 47 development.

Updated 48 minutes ago

Aspinwall council on Wednesday night said it will develop a survey to gauge support for the reconstruction of Eastern Avenue, a proposal that has drawn ire from hundreds of residents in recent months.

President Joe Noro said the survey will be presented at council's April 5 meeting. Council meets at 7 p.m. in the municipal office along Commercial Avenue.

The road design is proposed by developers The Mosites Co., which is looking to an expanded Eastern Avenue as a shared access to Aspinwall Riverfront Park and its commercial development, Riverfront 47.

The Mosites Co. has not presented a formal plan for the development but believes Eastern Avenue would be the safest entrance to the campus of proposed townhomes, stores and light industry. It has pledged to donate a piece of land for a bike trail in return.

Mosites reached a milestone Wednesday in what it called “an emerging community partnership.” The company reached an agreement with VRAM LLC, the owners of the Sunoco station at the corner of Freeport Road and Eastern Avenue, to buy the property. Demolition of the station would be required as part of the reconstruction of Eastern Avenue.

The agreement is in anticipation of further study of access to the planned development, said Mark Minnerly, Mosites director of real estate.

Having an agreement to buy the Sunoco property will enable Eastern Avenue access to move forward if it is determined that it is the best alternative by the borough, Minnerly said.

“Together, working as a true community partnership, we will address issues like traffic, and have already begun a conversation that could lead to improved access points to and from Route 28, as well as other changes that could potentially improve traffic flow throughout the community,” he said.

More than 100 residents, many dressed in yellow “Anti-Eastern” T-shirts, attended the meeting Wednesday to learn more about the survey. It has been requested by residents for several months.

Noro appointed three council members, Jen Evashavik, Ann Marsico and Tim McLaughlin, to develop the community poll prior to next month's meeting.

There were no details released on how the survey would be distributed or paid for.

Resident Dave Brown suggested that The Mosites Co. should pay at least a portion of the estimated $3,000 cost.

Noro said previously that results would not be collected electronically in order to help keep fraud at bay.

He said it is possible the surveys could be mailed to residents who are registered to vote with the Allegheny County Department of Elections.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Herald staff writer. Reach her at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.