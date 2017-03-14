Letter to editor: R47 developers ignoring key 'partners' in Aspinwall

Bravo to borough council President Joe Noro for leading the way in proposing a survey to formally assess the views of Aspinwall residents on whether a planned Eastern Avenue entrance to the Riverfront 47 development is right or wrong for our community. The will of the people is the foundation of our democracy and an issue of such consequential importance to the future of our borough deserves to be determined by no less.

For the last few months, our group of concerned citizens, organized as Priority Aspinwall, has been working to uncover the facts, ask questions, educate our community about the reality we are facing and fight to make our voices heard. It stands to reason that in the face of mounting public opposition, R47's developers would be bending over backwards to address our concerns, to be transparent, to be eager to communicate substantive, relevant information, and to show a willingness to scrap the plans that have drawn such ire and come up with something we can all rally around. Unfortunately, this has not been the case. We have a community in uproar as a result.

The developers have said they want to be “collaborative.” And yet their approach so far has been to try to change the subject. Forget about traffic, let's talk about trails. Of course, that tone deaf attitude has only stoked the fire — and helped our numbers to swell. Now they speak of “an emerging community partnership.” What does that mean? Apparently, it means that if there's something important to announce we should expect to learn about it from the newspaper — not from our “partners.” That's how we — and a number of council members — learned that the developers had reached a deal to buy the Sunoco gas station, a key component to advancing their Eastern Avenue plans.

Astonishingly, the prior evening council was asked if there were any R47 milestones to report. Nope, nothing to say. R47's Mark and Chris Minnerly were in the audience and had every opportunity to address a full house of Aspinwall residents — and the elected officials who will determine the fate of their plans. Crickets. Obviously, there was plenty for the developers to say, just not to their “partners.” While they've made no formal presentation, communicated no progress in the wake of council's resolution more than a month ago, and chosen to withhold information, something must be giving them confidence about their ability to push through their plans in spite of objections.

There can be no peace, indeed no progress, absent the capacity to listen. Perhaps the survey will finally get their attention. While we certainly cannot predict the outcome, the prevailing winds are plainly obvious at this point. Neon lacks subtlety by design. The survey will answer in an official way the critical question of where this community stands. The council will be forced to decide whether the will of the people they were elected to serve is paramount, or if some other individually assessed “cost/benefit analysis” should rule the day. R47's developers, of course, will be forced to reveal how much they truly value and respect community “partnership.” What their actions revealed last week is hardly encouraging.

Jan Beumer

Priority Aspinwall