Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel EMS volunteers set to tie the knot

Christine Manganas | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Rachel Rowland | For the Tribune-Review
Hannah Smith and Alex Sundermann in front of Foxwall EMS Chief Rick Duffy's restored 1952 Henney Packard ambulance.

Foxwall EMS is in the business of saving lives, but also of creating unions.

Two members from the Fox Chapel ambulance service will tie the knot in October after meeting at the station two years ago.

Their dedication to volunteerism, specifically to Foxwall EMS, solidified their bond, said Hannah Smith, 24, and Crew Chief Alex Sundermann, 26.

They met on Smith's first training shift in July 2015. Sundermann cruised into the Squaw Run Road station “with the radio blasting” to help show Smith the ropes.

“Although he was late and had obnoxious taste in music volume,” Smith said she was smitten.

A year or so later the couple was posed for engagement pictures in front of a 1952 Henney Packard ambulance owned by Foxwall Chief Rick Duffy. The couple figured the vintage ambulance was a good way to mark Foxwall's role in their relationship.

They are considering using one of Duffy's other three vintage ambulances for their big day, perhaps his 1957 Cadillac model.

“I was tickled that they asked,” said Duffy, a 39-year veteran of the emergency service who likes to brag that he creates marriages through his EMS station.

“We've had several people in our past that have paired up, and, hopefully in our future,” Duffy said. “I think that it's similar interests, and once you spend some time there, camaraderie develops. We're one big happy family.”

Foxwall is one of the few volunteer EMS stations remaining in the state.

“We like to brag that we are there because we want to be,” said Sundermann, a volunteer since he was 16 and was a sophomore at Fox Chapel Area High School.

“It was something to get my feet wet in the medical field to see if I liked it, and it was also nice to give back to where I grew up.”

Smith earned her EMT certification in 2014 after her interest was sparked in grade school.

Both Sundermann and Smith work full-time in the medical field. Sundermann received his master's degree in infectious diseases from the University of Pittsburgh and works in infection control prevention for UPMC. While maintaining part-time volunteer work at Foxwall, he's attending Pitt for his doctorate degree.

Smith recently accepted a position at Bayer as a regulatory affairs international strategist, where she is responsible for managing the company's radiology devices in the Middle East and Africa.

The pair doesn't find themselves together in their Squirrel Hill home too often, but every Wednesday, their schedules align at Foxwall as they both remain committed to the spot where it all started.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

