Aspinwall officer tackling 7th bicycle tour from N.J. to D.C.

• Send check or money order made out to Police Unity Tour by May 1, 2017, to the following address: Aspinwall BoroughPolice Department, Attn: Officer Shawn McMinn, 217 Commercial Ave., Aspinwall, PA 15215

Aspinwall police officer Shawn McMinn is gearing up to pedal for a cause once again.

For the seventh time, McMinn will ride in the annual Police Unity Tour, from May 9 to 12, a 320-mile bicycle trip from East Hanover, N.J., to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Each year, McMinn rides in honor of officers from Western Pennsylvania who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“I hate to have to ride in an officer's name, and I hate to ride because of this reason, but I ride for those who have died,” McMinn said.

This year, McMinn rides in honor of fallen Canonsburg police officer Scott Bashioum, who was shot and killed after responding to a domestic disturbance in November 2016. He also participates in the memory of Aren of the Port Authority of Allegheny County Police Department's K-9 unit, a dog who was stabbed to death in January 2016 after being released to subdue a suspect.

The Unity Tour began in 1997 with only 18 officers making the trip. Now, 750 men and women ride in his chapter and an estimated 1,500 total get to Washington, D.C., each year, McMinn said. Nearly $16 million has been raised for the memorial throughout two decades. In order to get on his bike in May, McMinn must raise $1,850 in sponsorships that will be donated to the memorial, and he is calling on the community to help.

The four-day course consists of rolling hills and sometimes less than perfect weather, but scenery and encouraging bystanders keep McMinn on track.

McMinn's daughter was born last year, which left him unable to participate in 2016. But in 2015, he said that his wife and son made the trip to cheer him on.

“The first year I did it, it was pouring down rain with 35-mph winds,” he said. “But my mentality is that I am doing this for an officer that gave their life, and I can do this ride for them,” McMinn said.

And this upcoming trip, he said, wouldn't be his last.

“I plan on doing this for as long as I can,” McMinn said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.