Fox Chapel

Indiana Township municipal building reopens water-damaged gym
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Gymnasium at the Indiana Township municipal building after undergoing repairs from water damage.

Updated 50 minutes ago

The water-damaged gymnasium at the Indiana Township municipal building has reopened after repair work shut it down for most of winter.

A leaky roof buckled the gym floor, causing about $7,500 in damage to the Saxonburg Boulevard building. Roof repairs cost about $1,600 – paid by township insurance.

“The floor is refinished and looks beautiful,” said Holly Sammartino, community services coordinator. “It looks better than it ever has. “

The facility is used for “Open Gym,” a free service for residents who want to shoot hoops or exercise.

It is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends.

Sammartino said it is well-used in the winter.

“A lot of people missed it,” she said. “We were getting calls asking when it would be back open.”

Sammartino said she couldn't recall any renovations made to the gym in recent years.

Officials moved into the $3.8 million building, formerly the Bradley Center, in 2009. The 80-year-old school was equipped with the gym that the township now offers to the public. It is also available to rent for parties.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

