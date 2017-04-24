Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

PennDOT announces bridge replacement project near Sharpsburg
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
PennDOT recently announced it will begin replacement of this bridge on Freeport Road that runs over the Norfolk Southern rail lines next Sharpsburg next year.

Updated 21 minutes ago

PennDOT announced it will begin replacement of a Freeport Road bridge over the Norfolk Southern rail lines in the spring next year.

Prep work will begin late this year on the span just west of the Highland Park Bridge interchange near the Sharpsburg border. It travels over an inactive spur of the rail lines, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

“The bridge is structurally deficient,” he said.

Reconstruction is expected to cost $4 to $5 million. Traffic will be directed to a 2.6-mile detour through late summer 2018.

A second bridge on Russellton-Dorseyville Road in West Deer will also be replaced as part of PennDOT's $220 million improvement program that includes 65 bridges in Allegheny County.

About 1,600 cars daily cross this bridge, between Saxonburg Boulevard and Eisele Road near Indiana Township, according to PennDOT.

Traffic will be put on a nearly five-mile detour during the work, expected to start in March and finish in October. Estimated cost is $1.16 million.

PennDOT also will resurface 123 miles of roads in a $3.6 million group project. Local roads include Butler Street from Route 28 to Sycamore Street in Etna and Dorseyville Road from Route 8 in Etna to Kittanning Pike in O'Hara.

Both routes this summer will be milled and resurfaced with drainage improvements and minor repairs.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.