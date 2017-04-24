PennDOT announces bridge replacement project near Sharpsburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT announced it will begin replacement of a Freeport Road bridge over the Norfolk Southern rail lines in the spring next year.

Prep work will begin late this year on the span just west of the Highland Park Bridge interchange near the Sharpsburg border. It travels over an inactive spur of the rail lines, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.

“The bridge is structurally deficient,” he said.

Reconstruction is expected to cost $4 to $5 million. Traffic will be directed to a 2.6-mile detour through late summer 2018.

A second bridge on Russellton-Dorseyville Road in West Deer will also be replaced as part of PennDOT's $220 million improvement program that includes 65 bridges in Allegheny County.

About 1,600 cars daily cross this bridge, between Saxonburg Boulevard and Eisele Road near Indiana Township, according to PennDOT.

Traffic will be put on a nearly five-mile detour during the work, expected to start in March and finish in October. Estimated cost is $1.16 million.

PennDOT also will resurface 123 miles of roads in a $3.6 million group project. Local roads include Butler Street from Route 28 to Sycamore Street in Etna and Dorseyville Road from Route 8 in Etna to Kittanning Pike in O'Hara.

Both routes this summer will be milled and resurfaced with drainage improvements and minor repairs.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.