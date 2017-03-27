89 townhomes proposed along Fox Chapel Road in Indiana Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Indiana Township supervisors could vote this spring on a proposal to build 89 townhomes along Fox Chapel Road.

Fox Chapel Estates would encompass 22.9 acres along Fox Chapel and Dorseyville roads. Homes would range in price from $160,000 to $275,000.

Township Manager Dan Anderson said the board is waiting for a PennDOT traffic study before voting on the proposal.

“The developer and the township have both requested a study by the state to see if a stop sign can be installed on Fox Chapel Road,” Anderson said.

Recommended by the township planning commission, the proposal will likely be tabled by supervisors when they next meet on April 11 while awaiting word from PennDOT, Anderson said.

The traffic study could take up to six weeks, he said.

PennDOT is evaluating the worthiness of a stop sign on the eastbound approach of Fox Chapel Road at Oak Knoll Drive due to the limited sight distance at the intersection.

“If this is warranted, the developer may revise their plan to include two separate cul-de-sacs, one entering from Fox Chapel Road and one from Dorseyville Road,” Anderson said.

The board is expected to discuss the proposal and possibly vote during its meeting at 7 p.m. May 9.

