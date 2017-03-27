Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

89 townhomes proposed along Fox Chapel Road in Indiana Township
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

Indiana Township supervisors could vote this spring on a proposal to build 89 townhomes along Fox Chapel Road.

Fox Chapel Estates would encompass 22.9 acres along Fox Chapel and Dorseyville roads. Homes would range in price from $160,000 to $275,000.

Township Manager Dan Anderson said the board is waiting for a PennDOT traffic study before voting on the proposal.

“The developer and the township have both requested a study by the state to see if a stop sign can be installed on Fox Chapel Road,” Anderson said.

Recommended by the township planning commission, the proposal will likely be tabled by supervisors when they next meet on April 11 while awaiting word from PennDOT, Anderson said.

The traffic study could take up to six weeks, he said.

PennDOT is evaluating the worthiness of a stop sign on the eastbound approach of Fox Chapel Road at Oak Knoll Drive due to the limited sight distance at the intersection.

“If this is warranted, the developer may revise their plan to include two separate cul-de-sacs, one entering from Fox Chapel Road and one from Dorseyville Road,” Anderson said.

The board is expected to discuss the proposal and possibly vote during its meeting at 7 p.m. May 9.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.