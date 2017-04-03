Dorseyville Middle School students get hands-on experience

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whizzing around the steamy kitchen classroom at Dorseyville Middle School, eighth-grader Aidan Oehrle flipped pancakes and poured eggs onto a hot griddle with no hesitation.

“It's kind of hard work,” said Aidan, the head chef at the Family and Consumer Sciences Cafe run by the school's eighth-graders.

Students serve up teamwork with each home-cooked meal dished out to family and staff, teacher Josh Duso said.

“Where students are typically motivated to do well because of an earned grade, this gives them a glimpse into real-life,” he said.

“They have to depend on coworkers and positive communication skills to determine the success of the restaurant.”

In its second year, the cafe employs students in the makeshift restaurant to show off cooking skills, safety and sanitation procedures they learned in family and consumer science class, formerly known as home economics.

Parents, teachers and students-of-the-month are invited to the full-service sit-down dining, but there also is takeout and delivery service to classrooms and the neighboring Hartwood Elementary School.

The menu, which includes wraps and steak salads, is made entirely by students. Students serve as greeters, cashiers, servers and runners. The menu and advertisements were designed by students on iPads.

Students had to contact business owners and interview managers or employees to gain insight on their job to help them prepare a training manual.

“They had to meet a deadline and satisfy the needs of the client,” art teacher Cheryl Etters said.

Her classroom was transformed into a diner with simple tablecloths, table settings and a plastic cup chandelier.

“The kids put a lot into this,” she said. “We're constantly striving to get them real-life experience.”

Duso said each student had the chance to apply for the job of their choice. Jadyn Bray-Boyce, 14, greeted customers and Vinisha Sant, 14, worked as a server, taking care of multiple tables. She admitted it was “a little crazy” trying to accommodate more than 100 customers throughout the lunch period.

Madyson Kondel, 14, was busy at the soup and salad prep station, where she dished out lettuce grown hydroponically by teacher Mike Wolinsky's tech ed class.

Seventh-grade teachers Jess Markowski and Jess Painter proudly said they are return customers and raved about the experience.

“I had the turkey panini with cranberry sauce,” Painter said. “It was so good.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.