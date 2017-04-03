Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Dorseyville Middle School students get hands-on experience
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Dorseyville Middle School 8th grader Bennett Marsico works on the griddle on March 4 during the luncheon in which the students prepared all semester learning traditional concepts and applying them to modern day society as a form of job training .
Dorseyville Middle School eighth-grader Aidan Oehrle ( front center ) was chosen to be head chef and works along with other students for the luncheon on March 4 serving over 100 guests as part of a curriculum designed by his teacher Jushua Duso for the Family and Consumer Science class.
Dorseyville Middle School student Mia Tran serves fresh baked cookies to over a hundred guests on March 3rd 2017 during the cafe luncheon that the students participate in every trimester.
Dorseyville Middle School 8th grader Ally Hager takes orders for lunch from her father David Hager at the student cafe on March 3 2017 during a two day restaurant setting that is part of program in the Family and Consumer Sciences class.

Whizzing around the steamy kitchen classroom at Dorseyville Middle School, eighth-grader Aidan Oehrle flipped pancakes and poured eggs onto a hot griddle with no hesitation.

“It's kind of hard work,” said Aidan, the head chef at the Family and Consumer Sciences Cafe run by the school's eighth-graders.

Students serve up teamwork with each home-cooked meal dished out to family and staff, teacher Josh Duso said.

“Where students are typically motivated to do well because of an earned grade, this gives them a glimpse into real-life,” he said.

“They have to depend on coworkers and positive communication skills to determine the success of the restaurant.”

In its second year, the cafe employs students in the makeshift restaurant to show off cooking skills, safety and sanitation procedures they learned in family and consumer science class, formerly known as home economics.

Parents, teachers and students-of-the-month are invited to the full-service sit-down dining, but there also is takeout and delivery service to classrooms and the neighboring Hartwood Elementary School.

The menu, which includes wraps and steak salads, is made entirely by students. Students serve as greeters, cashiers, servers and runners. The menu and advertisements were designed by students on iPads.

Students had to contact business owners and interview managers or employees to gain insight on their job to help them prepare a training manual.

“They had to meet a deadline and satisfy the needs of the client,” art teacher Cheryl Etters said.

Her classroom was transformed into a diner with simple tablecloths, table settings and a plastic cup chandelier.

“The kids put a lot into this,” she said. “We're constantly striving to get them real-life experience.”

Duso said each student had the chance to apply for the job of their choice. Jadyn Bray-Boyce, 14, greeted customers and Vinisha Sant, 14, worked as a server, taking care of multiple tables. She admitted it was “a little crazy” trying to accommodate more than 100 customers throughout the lunch period.

Madyson Kondel, 14, was busy at the soup and salad prep station, where she dished out lettuce grown hydroponically by teacher Mike Wolinsky's tech ed class.

Seventh-grade teachers Jess Markowski and Jess Painter proudly said they are return customers and raved about the experience.

“I had the turkey panini with cranberry sauce,” Painter said. “It was so good.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

