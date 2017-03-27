Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall firefighters deserve support from 100 percent of community

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Our Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department serves our community 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our firefighters rely on our support to continue to serve our town.

Let's take a second to think what Aspinwall would be like without them. We would have to rely on neighboring fire departments to respond to our calls.

Or, consider what our taxes would be if it was a paid fire department.

I have been told that only 18 percent of Aspinwall residents made a donation to the department's annual giving campaign last year. That would be fine if the fire department serviced only 18 percent of the community. However, it serves 100 percent of Aspinwall.

Next time you hear the siren in the middle of the night, think about our volunteer firemen jumping out of bed to respond to the call.

Let's show our support and appreciation for all their hard work, long hours and dedication to serve and protect us.

Consider making a donation today. A check can be made payable to the Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department and dropped off at the borough building along Commercial Avenue.

As an Aspinwall community, let's help to increase the 18 percent resident participation to 100 percent.

Marianne Gladstone

Aspinwall

