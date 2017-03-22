Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall attorney leads 'Spin Your Wheels' fundraiser at fitness center

Sharon Drake | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
Jennifer Evashavik (right) spins with a friend during a fundraiser in 2015.
Submitted
Jennifer Evashavik

Updated 6 minutes ago

Jennifer Evashavik will spin around Axle Fitness on April 1 as part of a fundraiser for Riding for the Handicapped of Western Pennsylvania.

Along with organizers Katherine Hook and Andrea Griffith, Evashavik will be handing out free T-shirts, selling chances for the basket auction, hosting with refreshments, dispensing donated gifts, and checking on other activities while supporters choose an exercise option at the fitness center.

The third annual Spin Your Wheels fundraiser is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the center in Indiana Township. The major activity centers on riding stationary bikes from one to four hours. Individuals or teams can spin and add up hours. There are yoga, Zumba and boot camp classes, and Mindful Movement — yoga for those with special needs.

Spin Your Wheels is a chance to exercise with a purpose. Registration fees for the day go to the nonprofit that provides therapeutic horseback riding to disabled children. Registration can be done online at http://bit.ly/2nn70dN.

Evashavik said she has watched children in the program mount a horse and suddenly go from terrified to relaxed as the animal starts moving.

“It's like magic,” Evashavik said. “A horse's gait mimics that of a human. A child with cerebral palsy gets a chance to feel what it is like to walk normally. With an autistic child, you can see a calm come over him.”

Riding for the Handicapped is run out of Parkview Stables in McCandless. Participants pay a minimal fee for insurance. Evashavik has personal experience with the program, so she can speak as an observer and as a mother. Her son, Luke, has been riding for about six years.

“I like to support a local charity. It touches everybody,” Evashavik said.

This is the seventh benefit for the riding program; the first four were golf outings.

Teaming up with Axle Fitness is a natural for Evashavik, 45, who teaches an exercise class on Sundays at the fitness center at 1913 Fox Chapel Road. She became a certified instructor after regularly exercising there.

A graduate of University of Pittsburgh law school and a former Allegheny County assistant district attorney, Evashavik set up her own practice as a criminal defense attorney. She also specializes in difficulties special-needs individuals can have dealing with the legal system. She has been a speaker to parent and law enforcement groups.

She and her family in 2001 moved to Aspinwall, where she serves as a borough councilwoman.

“Right now the fundraiser is where I am and what I'm doing,” she said.

