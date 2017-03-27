Mild winter means salt savings in Fox Chapel, Indiana Township, Aspinwall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A mild winter meant less salt used on roads and lower manpower costs for area municipalities.

But there's a simple reason why few officials are ready to dance with joy: Winter will be back.

“We still have two months of winter left at the end of the year,” said Fox Chapel Manager Gary Koehler.

Fox Chapel bought $179,300 worth of road salt for the past winter, but spread only $33,030 worth on roads. The borough budgeted $43,100 for road crew overtime and used only one-third of that money. But all those savings now will just stay in the pot to be used when winter arrives again at the end of the year, Koehler said.

In Indiana Township, Finance Director Candy Wygonik said supervisors budgeted $204,250 and spent just over half for snow removal this year. Those savings, like in Fox Chapel, will simply be kept available should November and December bring large amounts of snow.

“We currently have over 850 tons of salt, which will be saved for next year,” she said.

Aspinwall Manager Melissa Lang O'Malley said once money is budgeted, it is not transferred to another line item during the year.

Council budgeted $68,500 for salt and overtime pay, and used $29,639. She said a full salt shed provides reassurance when bad weather arrives.

“We do not reallocate the savings to another project, in case the weather gets bad before 2018,” O'Malley said. “We deal with winter in the early part of the year as well as the later part of year.”

