Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Mild winter means salt savings in Fox Chapel, Indiana Township, Aspinwall
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel public works employee Jon Kachmar uses a top loader to move salt at the shed on Fox Chapel Road last week.

Updated 44 minutes ago

A mild winter meant less salt used on roads and lower manpower costs for area municipalities.

But there's a simple reason why few officials are ready to dance with joy: Winter will be back.

“We still have two months of winter left at the end of the year,” said Fox Chapel Manager Gary Koehler.

Fox Chapel bought $179,300 worth of road salt for the past winter, but spread only $33,030 worth on roads. The borough budgeted $43,100 for road crew overtime and used only one-third of that money. But all those savings now will just stay in the pot to be used when winter arrives again at the end of the year, Koehler said.

In Indiana Township, Finance Director Candy Wygonik said supervisors budgeted $204,250 and spent just over half for snow removal this year. Those savings, like in Fox Chapel, will simply be kept available should November and December bring large amounts of snow.

“We currently have over 850 tons of salt, which will be saved for next year,” she said.

Aspinwall Manager Melissa Lang O'Malley said once money is budgeted, it is not transferred to another line item during the year.

Council budgeted $68,500 for salt and overtime pay, and used $29,639. She said a full salt shed provides reassurance when bad weather arrives.

“We do not reallocate the savings to another project, in case the weather gets bad before 2018,” O'Malley said. “We deal with winter in the early part of the year as well as the later part of year.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.