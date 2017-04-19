Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Residents of all ages shaping vision of Sharpsburg's future

Christine Manganas | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
Christine Manganas | For the Tribune-Review
Ryan Kenner (left) works with EvolveEA's Anna Rosenblum (center) and resident Nanci Goldberg (right) to discuss the most dangerous intersections and streets in Sharpsburg.
Christine Manganas | For the Tribune-Review
Aristia and Adam Laing share their drawing of their vision for Sharpsburg during a meeting to discuss the future of the borough, April 17, 2017.

Sharpsburg residents Aristia and Adam Laing's vision of their hometown in five to 10 years includes safe neighborhoods with colorful, well-kept houses and flourishing businesses.

Sketched in crayon, the drawing by the young planners — Aristia, 7, and Adam, 9 — aptly illustrated the goals of the adults they joined at last week's first meeting of the Sharpsburg Vision Plan, a community planning effort.

“My hope is that they are as enthusiastic about the community as I am,” said their mother, Adrianne. “I hope that they understand how important it is to invest in a place that they live in.”

The family joined more than 70 residents at the meeting organized by the Sharpsburg Neighborhood Organization. The goal of the Sharpsburg Vision Plan is by October to have a plan for growth and development of the borough in the next decade.

Representatives from EvolveEA— an environmental consultant company that helps communities with planning— ran the two-hour event, filling the time with icebreakers, brainstorming sessions and analysis that included statistics about Sharpsburg compared to areas such as Aspinwall, Millvale and Lawrenceville.

EvolveEA's Christine Mondor told the crowd that she hopes the plan being developed will include new projects, as well as build on plans dating back to the 1950s.

“The goal is to have a unified vision of what we want here in the next five or 10 years,” Mondor said. “There are things that haven't been done yet and some things that are timeless and need continuous work.”

Some plans mentioned were increased parking for businesses, trails and bike lanes leading to the city, flood control and decreasing the number of vacant properties.

With more than 53,000 cars passing on nearby Route 28 daily, the crowd was also vocal about better handling of traffic and reducing accidents.

Lots of concerns

Adrianne Laing was motivated to come to the meeting by two vacant homes in poor condition on her street that she would like to see fixed up.

“I don't want to move and I don't plan to move, but I'm getting really frustrated with these properties. I really want to do something about it,” she said.

Currently, more than 12 percent of Sharpsburg properties are vacant, according statistics presented by EvolveEA.

An exercise early on in the night included note cards with topics of discussion listed on each. In roundtable groups of about nine, people had to choose which cards meant the most to them and write how they related to Sharpsburg.

For Debbie Baumiller, manager of the Body and Soul gym for seniors, getting the word about health, public transit and other services available to the area's aging population was a top goal. The gym on 13th Street is part of the nonprofit Northern Area Multi-Services Center.

“This is a very senior active community,” Baumiller said. “A lot of seniors don't realize ... we are able to give them affordable, reliable transportation to their door and take them where they need to go.”

In this same exercise, one resident drew attention to the “safety” note card, suggesting crossing guards for children since Sharpsburg is a high-traffic walking community.

And suggestions like these, said EvolveEA consultant Anna Rosenblum, are what they are looking for to push forward within the next few months.

“One thing we have noticed in our short time here in Sharpsburg is that people like to be outside, so information like that is very helpful for the future,” Rosenblum said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

